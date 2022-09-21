CPV Selects Location for Multi Billion Dollar NatGas Power Station
Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) has announced that it has selected West Virginia for an 1,800-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture and storage.
Following permitting and construction, the project will go into operation later this decade, according to CPV, which highlighted that the project was made possible by the advancement of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.
Numerous companies across West Virginia have been working with CPV and the project for over a year to advance it to this decision point, CPV noted. The project has already started the extensive regulatory approval process and once finalized, a firm timeline for commercial operations will be announced, CPV stated.
The construction of the development will utilize well over 1,000 skilled tradespeople from across the region and the natural gas utilized by the facility will support hundreds of additional jobs in West Virginia, according to CPV.
“CPV is pleased to work closely with West Virginia to bring this project to fruition in the coming years,” CPV CEO Gary Lambert said in a company statement.
“West Virginia has been extremely forward thinking at the local, state, and national level, and we cannot thank Senator Manchin enough for his leadership in making this opportunity possible,” he added.
Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said, “the Inflation Reduction Act is already having a positive impact for the people of West Virginia and carbon capture utilization efforts here in the United States”.
“I’m pleased Competitive Power Ventures is investing in the Mountain State and look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment – including long-term, good-paying jobs and supporting our regional economies – for years to come,” he added.
In a separate statement posted on Twitter, Manchin revealed that the power station investment value is more than $3 billion.
Also commenting on the development, Governor Jim Justice said, “this is an outstanding day for West Virginia”.
“Competitive Power Ventures and the innovation they bring to the energy industry is amazing. We welcome them to West Virginia and will continue to support this excellent company as we compete on the world-stage to recruit the best to our great state. I couldn’t be more proud,” he added.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito said, “Competitive Power Ventures’ multi-billion-dollar investment in this combined-cycle power plant demonstrates that West Virginia can provide natural gas to markets in our neighboring states, as needed energy supplies for our allies abroad, as a manufacturing input here at home and across America, as well as power generation here in West Virginia”.
Back in June, CPV announced the construction stage on a 100 MWdc/80MWac CPV Stagecoach Solar facility, located near Andersonville, Georgia. The facility is expected to be fully operational in early 2024 and will create approximately 250-300 construction jobs, the company highlighted in a CPV statement at the time.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- Cheniere Finds Partner For Pipeline To Corpus Christi LNG Terminal
- UK North Sea Emissions Down More Than 20 Pct Since 2018
- Qatar Says Talks with Germany on LNG Contracts Ongoing
- Germany Nationalizes Gas Giant
- USA Gas Market Rollercoaster Ride Far from Over
- Judge Says No To Barossa Drilling Permit, Santos To Appeal
- Vissim Improving Oil Spill Monitoring Approach For Aker BP
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside
- Shell Names New CEO
- Diesel Margins Tank
- Where Is the Most Dangerous Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire