CPV Selects Location for Multi Billion Dollar NatGas Power Station

The power station investment value is more than $3 billion.

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) has announced that it has selected West Virginia for an 1,800-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture and storage.

Following permitting and construction, the project will go into operation later this decade, according to CPV, which highlighted that the project was made possible by the advancement of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Numerous companies across West Virginia have been working with CPV and the project for over a year to advance it to this decision point, CPV noted. The project has already started the extensive regulatory approval process and once finalized, a firm timeline for commercial operations will be announced, CPV stated.

The construction of the development will utilize well over 1,000 skilled tradespeople from across the region and the natural gas utilized by the facility will support hundreds of additional jobs in West Virginia, according to CPV.

“CPV is pleased to work closely with West Virginia to bring this project to fruition in the coming years,” CPV CEO Gary Lambert said in a company statement.

“West Virginia has been extremely forward thinking at the local, state, and national level, and we cannot thank Senator Manchin enough for his leadership in making this opportunity possible,” he added.

Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said, “the Inflation Reduction Act is already having a positive impact for the people of West Virginia and carbon capture utilization efforts here in the United States”.

“I’m pleased Competitive Power Ventures is investing in the Mountain State and look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment – including long-term, good-paying jobs and supporting our regional economies – for years to come,” he added.

In a separate statement posted on Twitter, Manchin revealed that the power station investment value is more than $3 billion.

Also commenting on the development, Governor Jim Justice said, “this is an outstanding day for West Virginia”.

“Competitive Power Ventures and the innovation they bring to the energy industry is amazing. We welcome them to West Virginia and will continue to support this excellent company as we compete on the world-stage to recruit the best to our great state. I couldn’t be more proud,” he added.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito said, “Competitive Power Ventures’ multi-billion-dollar investment in this combined-cycle power plant demonstrates that West Virginia can provide natural gas to markets in our neighboring states, as needed energy supplies for our allies abroad, as a manufacturing input here at home and across America, as well as power generation here in West Virginia”.

Back in June, CPV announced the construction stage on a 100 MWdc/80MWac CPV Stagecoach Solar facility, located near Andersonville, Georgia. The facility is expected to be fully operational in early 2024 and will create approximately 250-300 construction jobs, the company highlighted in a CPV statement at the time.

