CPTech Gets US, Saudi Patents for Pyrolysis Oil Upgrading Method

Clean Planet Technologies (CPTech), part of the Clean Planet Group, has secured patents in Saudi Arabia and the United States for its core pyrolysis oil upgrading process, part of its campaign to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from plastic waste.

The process converts "low-grade, highly variable pyrolysis oils into ultra-low sulfur fuels and circular petrochemical feedstocks - a breakthrough that improves stability, reduces impurities and enables far more efficient downstream upgrading", London-based Clean Planet said in an online statement.

Involving fractional condensation, tailored hydrotreating and precision distillation, the process "allows CPTech to transform mixed waste plastics into an ultra-clean product suitable for further refining into sustainable aviation fuel", Clean Planet said.

"By securing patent protection in two major energy markets - including the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - CPTech strengthens its position to license, develop and protect its technology across jurisdictions central to global fuel production", it added.

"CPTech's patented process solves long-standing challenges associated with raw pyrolysis oil, which is typically unstable, oxygen-rich, metal-laden and unsuitable for use in refineries or engines without extensive upgrading.

"By increasing stability, controlling variability and removing sulfur, nitrogen and other contaminants, the technology produces a cleaner, more predictable intermediate oil - exactly what is required for advanced aviation-grade upgrading".

Clean Planet got its first patent for the process in the United Kingdom, as announced by the company September 7, 2022.

It said last month initial equipment for a project to demonstrate its plastics-to-SAF program had arrived. It aims to commission the pilot facility in the first quarter of 2026.

"The new facility will demonstrate the company’s proprietary process for transforming hard-to-recycle plastics into ultra-clean, low-carbon jet fuel", Clean Planet said in a press release November 20.

It said in the statement this week announcing the new patents, "With UK and EU SAF mandates coming into force, increasing pressure on bio-based feedstock supply chains and growing airline commitments to decarbonization, alternative circular feedstocks such as waste plastics are gaining strategic importance".

Under the UK's "SAF Mandate", SAF must comprise two percent of total UK jet fuel demand in 2025, increasing to 10 percent in 2030 and 22 percent in 2040, as announced by the Transport Department December 19, 2024.

Under the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, fuel suppliers at each airport in member states must have at least two percent of SAF in their offered mix starting 2025. That must be raised to six percent from 2030, 20 percent from 2035, 34 percent from 2040, 42 percent from 2045 and 70 percent from 2050.

The requirements apply to, as stated in the text of the regulation published October 31, 2023, an airport with "higher than 800 000 passengers or where the freight traffic was higher than 100 000 tonnes in the previous reporting period, and which is not situated in an outermost region".

Considered SAF by the regulation are biofuels, recycled carbon fuels and synthetic fuels.

