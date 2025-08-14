CPChem Completes Belgian LV PAO Facility Upgrade

The project has doubled the site's low-viscosity polyalphaolefins production capacity to 120,000 metric tons per year.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC has completed the expansion of its low-viscosity polyalphaolefins (LV PAO) production unit in Beringen, Belgium. The company said in a media release that this significantly boosts its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

The project has doubled the site’s LV PAO production capacity to 120,000 metric tons per year, establishing it as the largest decene-based LV PAO facility in Europe by volume, CPChem said.

“Beringen has a proud legacy of operational excellence and innovation in PAO production”, Antoine Janssens, general manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said. “This expansion strengthens that legacy, enhances integration with our existing assets, and reinforces CPChem’s position as a global leader in the specialty chemicals market”.

LV PAOs are crucial components used in various applications, such as automotive and industrial lubricants, CPChem said. They are also increasingly important in new technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, and immersion cooling systems, it said.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to growth and innovation”, Frank Derudder, EMEA PAO/NAO manager, said. “We’re scaling up to meet global demand while maintaining the high quality our customers rely on”.

The upgraded facility features advanced electrification technologies to decrease dependence on natural gas, thereby reducing emissions and enhancing long-term energy efficiency, CPChem said. CPChem is exploring renewable electricity options to further reduce the environmental impact of its Beringen site.

