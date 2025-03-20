CP2 LNG Gets Conditional Approval for Non-FTA Export

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has granted a conditional permit for non-FTA exportation to CP2 LNG, a project of Venture Global Inc. under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana

The project had already received authorization for the FTA portion of its request to export the equivalent of about 1.45 trillion cubic feet a year of natural gas, in a DOE order April 22, 2022.

A final permit for the non-FTA portion has been withheld pending a DOE review of permitting considerations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, environmental impact, energy prices and domestic gas supply, according to a department order Wednesday granting the conditional permit.

While the Trump administration ended ex-President Joe Biden’s pause of pending decisions on LNG export to countries with no free-trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S., the DOE under Trump indicated it would not junk a study published by the previous government on permitting considerations. In a January 21, 2025, statement the DOE said it was extending the deadline for the comment period for the results of that study from February 18, 2025, to March 20, 2025.

“DOE expects to issue a final order to CP2 LNG in the coming months”, the department said in an online statement Wednesday.

“We are grateful for the Trump Administration’s return to regular order and regulatory certainty that will allow us to further expand U.S. LNG exports, which have consistently been found to be in the public interest across multiple Administrations”, Venture Global chief executive Mike Sabel said in a company statement Wednesday. “This will enable us to provide our allies around the world with American LNG in just a few years and for decades to come”.

Arlington, Virginia-based Venture Global said, “To date, the initial phase of CP2 LNG has been sold through 20-year sales and purchase agreements with ExxonMobil, Chevron, JERA, New Fortress Energy, INPEX, China Gas, SEFE and EnBW”.

“Venture Global is in active discussions for the remaining capacity and has launched significant off site construction of the project while it has awaited project authorizations from U.S. regulators”, Venture Global added. CP2 LNG, its third LNG project, has yet to reach a final investment decision.

In Wednesday’s order the DOE said it had reviewed public comments and resolved that “CP2 LNG’s non-FTA exports are likely to yield economic benefits to the United States, diversify global LNG supplies, and improve energy security for U.S. allies and trading partners over the course of the export term”.

“DOE further finds that granting the requested authorization is unlikely to adversely affect the availability of natural gas supplies to domestic consumers or result in natural gas price increases and increased price volatility to the extent that they would negate the economic benefits to the United States”, the DOE added.

On the pending review of permitting considerations, the DOE said in the order, “… we acknowledge the importance of completing the ongoing 2024 LNG Export Study proceeding so that DOE’s decision-making may benefit from the 2024 Study and the public comments received on the Study”.

The DOE has now permitted or conditionally permitted 50.84 billion cubic feet a day of export capacity in Lower 48 states for non-FTA nations. This capacity is spread across 39 projects with final orders and two projects with conditional orders, the DOE said in Wednesday’s order. The DOE granted a conditional non-FTA permit to Kimmeridge Energy Management Co. LLC’s Commonwealth LNG, also in Louisiana, on February 14, 2025.

“All parties are advised, however, that the issues addressed herein regarding the export of natural gas will be reexamined in a final order as informed by the 2024 LNG Export Study proceeding, as well as any additional issues or considerations examined in compliance with DOE’s obligations under NGA [Natural Gas Act] section 3(a) and NEPA [National Environmental Policy Act]”, Wednesday’s order stated.

