Covid Outbreak On Atlanta Field FPSO

The Petrojarl I FPSO has been in the news several times in the past week. This time, the company informed of a Covid-19 outbreak aboard the floater.

Enauta, the operator of the Atlanta field where the FPSO is located, said that a Covid-19 outbreak occurred on the unit which led to a lockdown and a crew change.

According to the company, Enauta is following all protocols and taking all measures to keep people healthy and safe. During this period, the company anticipates maintenance activities that would be carried out in a mandatory stoppage that will take place sometime this year.

Enauta also informed in the statement that the production line of the FPSO Petrojarl I was completed on January 19, 2022. It expects to resume production next week.

To remind, the company preventively stopped production at the Atlanta field for inspection and repair of a production line of the FPSO Petrojarl I.

The production from the field has been stopped several times previously. In July of last year, Enauta stopped production from two Atlanta wells due to a failure in the pumping system.

After repairs, the first of the two wells resumed operation later in the month while the second well was restored in late August.

It took under two weeks of full production for the Atlanta field to run into an issue again. Namely, one of the wells stopped producing in early September 2021 and is expected to resume production in the first quarter of 2022 after a subsea pump is repaired.

Just a day before the Covid-19 outbreak was announced, Enauta signed agreements with Altera to extend the charter, operation, and maintenance of the Petrojarl I FPSO.

The agreements would have an additional duration of up to two years, and their expiration was extended from May 2023 to May 2025. The cost to adapt the unit will be $30 million.

The Atlanta field is operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enauta, which also has a 100 percent interest in this asset. It is in the Santos Basin and the production at the field is done through an Early Production System (EPS) comprising three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I.

