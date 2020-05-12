COVID-19 Sharply Increases Rig Remote Inspection Demand

Bureau Veritas reported it has experienced a 900-percent increase in demand for remote inspection of offshore rigs since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO SOURCE: Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas reported Monday that it has experienced a 900-percent increase in demand for remote inspection of offshore rigs since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Previously, the remote inspection of assets and equipment received a limited reception and was thought of as a good idea, something that the industry should get around to,” Paul Shrieve, Bureau Veritas’ vice president for offshore and services, remarked in a company statement emailed to Rigzone.

According to Bureau Veritas, businesses seeking to keep employees safe from the coronavirus have transformed requests for its remote inspection, certification, examination and verification services from a “want” into a “need” this year. The firm pointed out offshore companies need to conduct inspections and verifications to comply with legislation and ensure the efficiency and performance of their assets and equipment. Mobile cameras and existing personnel enable Bureau Veritas employees to carry out these essential services remotely onshore, limiting close contact and mitigating travel, the company added.

“Customers have been considering using remote inspection as an alternative way to meet the requirements of the Offshore Safety Directive (OSD) for some time,” stated Shrieve. “However, since the start of this year demand has greatly increased.”

Bureau Veritas stated that several major international operating and service companies are already using its remote inspection services. For instance, it noted that an ongoing pilot with Shell U.K. aims to establish an end-to-end, remote-based verification process. Bureau Veritas explained that it will use the process to bolster duty holders’ assured confidence that they are complying with regulatory requirements.

“COVID-19 is demonstrating that working practices can not only be conducted in a more environmentally friendly manner but also, through technology, businesses can deliver in a much more effective and efficient way to achieve a quick turnaround,” concluded Shrieve. “The world will never be the same again, nor should it be. At Bureau Veritas we have been very quick to take the learnings from COVID-19 and implement long-term changes that are both responsible and sustainable as everyone looks to adapt to the new normal.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.