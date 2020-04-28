COVID-19 Inspires Downhole Monitoring Model

Wireless well technology specialist Acoustic Data reported Monday that it has developed a remote downhole monitoring deployment model that overcomes travel restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For how long the lockdown will continue is uncertain,” Matthew Norgate, Acoustic Data’s chief operating officer, commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “However, we can anticipate anticipated restrictions on personnel deployment – particularly for offshore and remote locations – and a drive to minimize operational expenditure for the foreseeable future.”

According to Acoustic Data, the model enables operators to self-install the firm’s real-time wireless downhole monitoring system without the need to have specialist engineers onsite. The company noted that its online training videos will allow operators to install pre-packaged and pre-programmed technology in standard well installations, from underground gas storage through to production and monitoring wells. In addition, it stated that it is offering full operational support in real-time from its U.K. headquarters.

“This methodology is a testament to the portability and simplicity of the technology,” remarked Norgate, adding that optimizing asset performance using downhole well data is particularly critical in a period of limited mobility.

Acoustic Data contends that its “SonicGauge” monitoring system offers an alternative to cabled permanent downhole gauges and sporadic memory gauge surveys. It stated the technology’s acoustic telemetry system allows engineers to evaluate reservoirs in real-time in underground storage, production, injection and monitoring wells. Moreover, it pointed out the system can be retrofitted via slickline in existing wells with its proprietary high-expansion-gauge hanger system.

“Our customers are searching for ways to reduce the cost of installation, to minimize personnel at wellsite and to reduce operational risk – this solution achieves all of this whilst providing immediate OPEX savings,” Norgate said. “Furthermore, the technology itself provides enhanced reliability over the lifetime of the well. We have deployed this technology more than 100 times around the globe and are sharing that knowledge and expertise to help clients navigate this challenging time.”

