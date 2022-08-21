Courts Confirm That Wells Fargo Botched Occidental Stock Sale
Wells Fargo & Co. bungled the 2020 sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares on behalf of an employee trust, leading to millions of dollars in losses when the bank failed to execute trades as planned before the Covid-19 pandemic tanked the stock market, a judge in Texas ruled.
US District Judge Lee Rosenthal of Houston said she will decide later how much the bank must pay Occidental in damages, after lawyers provide more detail on losses suffered by the energy company’s so-called rabbi trust, which was used to compensate certain executives.
The value of the assets held in the trust was “$39.4 million less than they would have been had the stock been sold according to the parties’ agreement,” Rosenthal said in a 38-page ruling handed down Wednesday. The judge indicated the final damage award may be higher because Occidental claims it lost the opportunity to invest the cash it had hoped to receive.
Wells Fargo didn’t dispute the share sale failed to go according to plan. But the bank disagrees with the impact on its client. A spokesperson for Wells Fargo didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.
The bank had agreed in December 2019 to sell equal daily tranches of 381,420 shares for a week, beginning Jan. 6, 2020, when prices were around $45 to $47 a share, court filings show. An employee who’d never handled such a large transaction sold 381,420 shares on one day in January and sold no shares at all on three of the planned days, records show.
By early March, Occidental’s shares were near $11 a share. On March 20, two months after the agreed sale period, the bank dumped 1.1 million shares in a bulk transaction, driving the company’s shares to $9.98. That kind of price collapse was what the oil company had hoped to avoid through a staged sale that didn’t flood the market with shares.
Rosenthal also denied Wells Fargo’s bid to shift at least some of the blame to Occidental and its custodial intermediary, which also mishandled aspects of the planned share sale. The judge gave the parties until Sept. 9 to outline how she should proceed.
The case is Occidental Petroleum v. Wells Fargo, 4:21-1126, US District Court, Southern District of Texas (Houston).
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute
- Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
- Norwegian Oil & Gas Companies Splashing More Cash In 2022, 2023
- Chevron Exploring Peanuts as Renewable Fuel Source
- European Gas Set for Another Weekly Gain
- Aker Energy Delays Filing Ghana Field Plan Over Lukoil Involvement
- Audubon Bags Salamanca Support Deal From LLOG
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Gazprom-Iran $40Bn Deal Faces Issues Over Corrosion And Sanctions
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
- US Shale Operators Not Capitalizing On High Crude Prices
- Energy Sec Sees USA Gasoline Prices Dropping Further
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries