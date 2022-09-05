Court Stops Shell From Exploring Wild Coast Of South Africa

A High Court ruled that Shell's exploration right to conduct seismic surveys on the Wild Coast of South Africa was granted unlawfully and therefore set it aside.

The court case was brought by Sustaining the Wild Coast NPC, Wild Coast communities, Wild Coast small-scale fishers, and All Rise Attorneys for Climate and the Environment NPC, represented by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), and Richard Spoor Attorneys. Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa applied to join the court case and were represented by an environmental law firm, Cullinans and Associates.

The case sought to review the decision by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to grant an exploration right to Shell and Impact Africa, allowing them to conduct seismic surveys off the Wild Coast of South Africa, in pursuit of oil and gas

The applicants argued that the right should not have been granted on various grounds:

That the exploration right was granted unlawfully since there was no consultation with affected communities and that the companies’ consultations with traditional leaders were insufficient.

In awarding the exploration right, the decision-makers failed to consider the potential harm to the fishers’ livelihoods, the impact on their cultural and spiritual rights, and the contribution of oil and gas exploitation to climate change.

In awarding the exploration right, the decision-makers failed to consider the Integrated Coastal Management Act and its requirement to consider the interests of the entire community – including fishers and ocean life.

On the issue of public participation, the court found that it was incorrect for consultations to only be conducted with kings, monarchs, and other traditional leaders and that such an approach “finds no space in a constitutional democracy” and further, that “a chief does not denote a community.” “There is no law, and none was pointed to, authorizing traditional authorities to represent their communities in consultations.”

Judge Mbenenge went further to find that “…meaningful consultations consist not in the ticking of a checklist, but in engaging in a genuine, bona fide substantive two-way process aimed at achieving, as far as possible, consensus…”

On the issue of harm to the environment, the court found that due to the apparent dispute between expert evidence on the harms of seismic testing to marine life, a precautionary approach should have been adopted by the decision-maker. This applies particularly when there is uncertainty and requires risk-aversion and caution to be taken.

Further, the judge acknowledged the key role of the ocean in the livelihoods and spiritual and cultural life of coastal communities. “The applicant communities contend that they bear duties and obligations relating to the sea and other common resources like our land and forests; it is incumbent on them to protect the natural resources, including the ocean, for present and future generations; the ocean is the sacred site where their ancestors live and so have a duty to ensure that their ancestors are not unnecessarily disturbed and that they are content.”

There is no evidence, said Mbenenge JP, that the decision-makers took the potential harm to these religious and ancestral beliefs and practices into account. That rendered the decision unlawful.

Concerning climate change as well as the issues of the right to food, the judge found that, had the Minister taken these issues into account, he may have found that the project was “neither needed nor desirable.”

The court found that the Integrated Coastal Management Act needed to be considered in the decision-making process, which “introduces an integrated approach to management and in this instance, the decision-maker did quite the opposite and dealt with the application as an energy-sector specific issue.”

Notably, the judge stated that Shell’s Environmental Management Program contained statements promising jobs and increased government revenue. However, these claims were not supported by evidence in the EMPr. The court found that there was no explanation as to how jobs would be created, “or how the seismic survey will improve the socio-economic circumstances in which most South Africans live”. This was particularly important as Shell argued that the applicant communities, who are poverty-stricken, would benefit economically from their oil and gas exploits.

