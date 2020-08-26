Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
According to independent energy research and business intelligence company Rystad Energy, it seems entirely plausible that the U.S. oil and gas industry could benefit from a Joe Biden presidency in the short term.
Rystad noted that a potential end to the ongoing trade war with China would help support demand and oil prices and added that an increase in measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 would benefit oil prices in 2021–2022.
A potential fracking ban on federal land would also most likely have a positive impact on oil prices in the short term, according to Rystad, which outlined that some of Biden’s environmental policies will be beneficial for U.S. oil producers, at least in the near future.
“Taking all these factors into consideration, it seems entirely plausible that the U.S. oil and gas industry could benefit from a Biden presidency during the first quarters of his term amid a recovery in oil prices,” Rystad said in a company statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday.
US Oil: Democrats vs Republicans
Since World War II, U.S. oil production has increased on average 2.6 percent per year under Democrat presidents and stayed almost flat with average annual growth of 0.1 percent under Republican presidents, Rystad revealed.
The company outlined that a “turnaround” for the U.S. oil industry came as George W. Bush exited Washington in 2009. Production “skyrocketed” through 2017 under Barack Obama’s presidency, Rystad noted, “boosted by thriving new production from shale and tight oil in response to advances in drilling technologies”.
The 7.2 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over this period is the highest in U.S. history for a single president, Rystad revealed. President Donald Trump is not far behind with a CAGR of 7.1 percent. Under Trump, the U.S. became a net crude oil and total product exporter in late 2018 for the first time since the 1950s and net imports/exports have hovered around zero ever since, Rystad highlighted.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials
- DOE Announces Energy Champions
- 82+ Percent of US GOM Oil Production Offline
- Saipem to Co-Develop Wind Farm
- China May Skip Winter LNG Buying Binge
- Intensifying Laura Set to Slam US Energy Coast
- Oil Steadies on Mixed Storm Developments
- More and More US GOM Oil Coming Offline
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- 150+ North American Producers in Chapter 11 Risk
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials
- Microsoft Deepens Oil Ties
- DOE Announces Energy Champions
- Hurricane Energy Appoints New CEO
- Libya NOC Chairman Meets German Minister
- 1MM+ US GOM Barrels Shut In Due to Storms
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11