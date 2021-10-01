COSL Drilling Rig Set For North Sea Work With Ithaca

COSL Drilling Europe was awarded a contract by Ithaca Energy for work on the Abigail and Captain projects in the North Sea off the UK.

Offshore rig provider COSL Drilling Europe has been awarded a contract by Ithaca Energy for work on the Abigail well and phase two of the Captain subsea development in the North Sea off the UK.

COSL Drilling Europe said it would be using the COSLPioneer, a 6th Generation harsh environment semi-submersible drilling unit, for the duration of this contract. Before the rig contract with Ithaca starts, the COSL Pioneer will work for another UK operator for a short drilling campaign.

According to the company, the start of the rig deal is set for March 2022 and the campaign has a combined work scope with an estimated duration of up to the second quarter of 2024. COSL did not reveal the value of the deal.

The rig will also be modernized with a COSL Energy Control System, converting the unit into a low emission sixth-generation drilling unit. This will set a new benchmark in the industry representing the lowest fuels consumption and carbon footprint seen to date for these types of units.

“We will together set a new standard when it comes to low-emission and efficient drilling operation,” Frank Tollefsen, CEO of COSL Drilling Europe, said. “The installation of an advanced system for energy control on the company’s rigs will provide a reduction up to 25-50 percent on already very low fuel consumption levels, helping the operators reach their climate goals.”

As for the projects in question, Ithaca applied for consent for the development of the Abigail field in November 2020. The company also filed an application with the UK’s Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) for the Abigail field development and submitted the environmental statement for the project.

Abigail is a phased subsea development with phase 1 consisting of a single subsea well and subsea tie-back to Ithaca’s FPF-1 facility and phase 2 will include the drilling and tie-in of a second production well.

The Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Stage 2 project was sanctioned in April 2021. The Captain field was discovered in 1977, in Block 13/22a located on the edge of the outer Moray Firth. The billion-barrel field achieved its first production in March 1997. The installation comprises a wellhead protector platform and a bridge-linked platform connected to an FPSO vessel.

