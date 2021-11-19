COS Announces 2021 Safety Leadership Award Winners
The Center for Offshore Safety (COS) has announced the winners of the 2021 Safety Leadership Awards: Baker Hughes and Shell Offshore Inc.
Baker Hughes was recognized for its Time 2 Refocus - mindfulness techniques program, which is said to have been developed to enhance situational awareness when preforming routine tasks. The program was implemented using training materials, leadership training and personnel training to promote and teach mindfulness techniques that were easy to learn and apply, COS highlighted. As a result, Baker Hughes saw a 61 percent reduction in incidents in the second half of 2020 compared to the first half, as well as a 23 percent reduction in incidents in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, COS noted.
Shell was recognized for its journey to reduce high potential dropped objects on production assets. The leadership of the company’s U.S. Gulf of Mexico production operations implemented a DROPS Strategy to address the risk of dropped objects in those operations. The lynchpin of the strategy was said to be a uniform DROPS manual, which addressed production-specific drop hazards and was created in collaboration with those working offshore performing the daily work. Since implementation of the DROPS Strategy, Shell’s Gulf of Mexico production organization has seen a decrease in high potential dropped objects from 14 in 2018 to five in 2020.
“This year’s winners leveraged data to develop actionable practices to mitigate common risks in offshore operations and enhance safety,” COS Senior Director Russell Holmes said in an organization statement.
“Information sharing to improve the collective knowledge of the industry is a core value for COS. The COS Safety Awards provide a venue to share good practices and support the industry’s commitment to continuously improve safety to reach our shared goal of zero incidents,” Holmes added in the statement.
Baker Hughes and Shell Offshore Inc were also crowned winners in last year’s COS awards. Baker Hughes was recognized for operationalizing human performance and Shell was recognized for a holistic approach to managing lifeboat safety.
The COS awards recognize companies for their “outstanding” leadership in developing safety management and performance practices and projects that advance the offshore industry’s culture of safety. The organization’s board reviews all nominations and selects finalists for the operator and contractor categories. Winners are then determined by vote during the annual COS forum by the board and attendees.
COS is an industry sponsored group focused exclusively on offshore safety on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf. The organization serves the U.S. offshore oil and natural gas industry with the purpose of adopting standards of excellence to ensure continuous improvement in safety and offshore operational integrity, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Market Left Guessing on China SPR Release
- DSME Finally Sells Ex-Vantage Rig After Years Of Trying
- Goldman Says Joint SPR Release Already Priced In
- Petronas, TechnipFMC To Develop GHG Emission-Reducing Tech
- Political Rhetoric Continues to Increase
- Petrobras Hits The Mark With Exploration Well Off Brazil
- PD&MS to Create up to 80 Jobs in Aberdeen
- Too Late for Biden to Help Drivers This Thanksgiving
- What is in the $2T House-Passed Biden Backed Bill
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Shale Making Too Much Money to Rescue Biden
- Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- Biden Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Results Are In
- Workers On TotalEnergies UK Offshore Platforms Set To Go On Strike
- Yinson Wins $5.2B Petrobras FPSO Supply Gig
- FAR Starts Drilling Campaign Offshore Gambia
- Coral-Sul FLNG Complete, Ready To Set Sail For Mozambique
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal