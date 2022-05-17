Cory, Northern Lights Create International CCS Partnership

Cory and Northern Lights have announced an MoU to collaborate on the realization of a major CCS project between the UK and Norway.

At an event this morning at the Norwegian Embassy in London, Cory and Northern Lights presented to an audience that included Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng, and Norway’s ambassador to the UK Wegger Strømmen.

Under the MoU, the two companies will explore the opportunity to ship carbon from Cory’s energy from waste operations on the Thames in London to Northern Lights’ subsea carbon storage facilities in Norway. The partnership could help to create a blueprint for international carbon transportation and storage and the development of a global carbon trading market.

In 2021, Cory announced plans to develop a major CCS project that could apply the technology to the UK’s largest single-site energy from waste operation, with the potential to create the world’s largest single-site EfW decarbonization project.

By 2030, this could deliver 1.5 million tons of CO2 savings per annum – providing a significant contribution to reducing the carbon emissions of the several million people Cory services in London and the Southeast of England.

The CCS project will aim to install technology to capture more than 90 percent of the emissions from Cory’s existing EfW facility, and its new, adjacent EfW facility which is expected to be operational by 2026.

Northern Lights is a major part of the full CCS value chain initiative by the Norwegian state called “Longship”. The initial capacity will be 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year. Subject to market demand, the capacity can be increased to over 5 million or more in later stages of development.

As the first storage provider to have introduced the concept of large-scale CO2 shipping, Northern Lights makes CCS an option for all emitters with access to a jetty. The open-access ship-based solution provides flexibility for emitters with no direct access to storage.

“This partnership is significant from both a national and international perspective. Through this collaboration with Northern Lights, Cory will use its strategically advantageous position on the River Thames to explore the possibility of cross-border marine transportation of CO2. The importance of this agreement is threefold: it could be a step forward for CCS in the UK, a vital part of progressing the country’s net zero ambitions; it could help to consolidate our trading relationship with Norway, one of the UK’s key energy partners; and it could create an initial template for an international carbon market,” Dougie Sutherland, Chief Executive of Cory, said.

“Through the Longship project, Norway has taken a leadership position in enabling industrial decarbonization through CCS. This collaboration between Northern Lights and Cory aims to build on learnings from the Longship project and enable the accelerated deployment of CCS projects across the UK and Europe. Given Cory’s location on the river – with access to various domestic and international carbon storage sites – we must remain open to opportunities as CCS develops in the UK. However, we are hugely excited about exploring the potential of this partnership with Northern Lights,” Sutherland added.

“Our partnership with Cory is a testament to the development of CCS across Europe. Shipping redefines the concept of access to CO2 storage and Northern Lights is therefore well positioned to help accelerate the development of CCS. We are looking forward to working with Cory to realize the potential of the CCS market in support of climate targets. This will require technical and commercial innovation – as well as international collaboration,” Børre Jacobsen, Managing Director of Northern Lights JV, stated.

