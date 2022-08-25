Corvus to Supply ESS for Olympic CSOVs
Corvus Energy has booked an order from Ulstein Power & Control for the delivery of Energy Storage Systems for two Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) to be built for Norwegian shipowner Olympic.
Olympic is an important player in the maritime cluster on the Northwest coast and is known for having the most modern fleet for subsea and renewable service and operations.
The vessels will have hybrid battery propulsion and are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design with TWIN X-STERN from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.
According to Olympic Group, the TWIN X-STERN is a smart concept, optimized for low energy consumption. During operation, the offshore wind service vessels stay positioned at the turbines most of the time, and with the main propellers fore and aft, these vessels will reduce the energy requirement to a new level when on DP.
Ulstein Power & Control is the integrator and has chosen Corvus Orca Energy - the maritime ESS with the most installations worldwide for the two new buildings.
“We have had very good cooperation with Corvus Energy towards the contract signing and we look forward to continuing this going forward. Collaboration is key to finding the best solutions. The fact that they have a local office in Fosnavåg close to both shipyard and owner makes this a lot easier” says Rolf Ottar Rovde in Ulstein Power & Control.
Important segment
The newly opened sales office in Fosnavåg, Norway, is headed by Vice President of Sales, Pål Ove Husøy.
“We are very proud to be the chosen supplier for these projects. This is also a very important market for Corvus Energy as we see increased interest for batteries from the entire Offshore Wind segment along with larger and larger battery installations. Due to the operational profile of SOVs, the potential for reducing emissions and costs by installing batteries is very high. This contract will be the largest battery installation for SOVs so far,” Pål Ove Husøy said.
“This segment is also next in line for full zero-emission operations. With requirements for even larger battery systems, we see that our newly developed Corvus Blue Whale ESS has great potential for this vessel type. Blue Whale is a ground-breaking Energy Storage System specifically designed to meet large energy requirements and can enable emission-free operations for much longer periods,” he added.
The vessels are prepared for methanol fuel and have available space for additional battery capacity for full-electric repowering when the infrastructure for such is available. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the spring and summer of 2023.
Writer
