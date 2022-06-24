Coretrax Completes Expandable Technology Project In USA
Global well integrity and production optimization expert Coretrax has completed a world record-breaking project in the Utica Basin, Northeast America, for a major gas operator with its ReLine Expandable Technology.
The company successfully deployed the ReLineMNS system across three wells and expanded a total of more than 27,000ft of tubulars across the campaign.
With one of the expandable liners reaching 9,000ft in its expansion, all installations smashed the previously held record of 7,243ft by at least 1,000ft.
The total setting time from beginning expansion to exiting the top of the liner took only 9 hours per well over a total of seven days on location. Covering the well integrity issue with one full-length liner, the overall setting time was significantly less than that of competing products on the market, setting at approximately 1,000ft per hour.
Coretrax’s technology was deployed into each of the wells with a 4.25” outer diameter liner. On the expansion of the liner, the post-expansion of the inner diameter was 4.1” with an internal pressure capability of well over 10,000psi, covering the wellbore issues identified.
Scott Benzie, Chief Technical Officer at Coretrax commented: “Our advanced no shoe expandable technology allows operators to effectively isolate well integrity issues and immediately proceed with their next operations without the requirement to drill out a shoe, enabling our clients to access to huge time and cost savings on their projects.
“The engineered materials used in the expandable technology ensure reliability is maintained through the operation, resulting in a consistent expansion reflecting our attention to detail.
“Our highly skilled team members from the operations and applications departments were key to the success of this world record and delivering our valuable services for each well. This project pays testament to the strong and trusting relationship we have built with our client.”
