Coral-Sul FLNG Complete, Ready To Set Sail For Mozambique
Italian energy giant Eni has held the naming and sail away ceremony of the Coral-Sul FLNG, the first floating LNG facility ever to be deployed in the deep waters of the African continent.
The event took place at Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in.
The FLNG, which is part of the Coral South Project, will be now towed and moored at its operating site in the Rovuma basin offshore Mozambique. Production startup is expected in the second half of 2022, and it will contribute to increasing gas availability in a tight market.
Coral South Project achieved Final Investment Decision in 2017, only 36 months after the last appraisal well. FLNG fabrication and construction activities started in 2018 and were completed within budget and on time, despite the pandemic.
During construction, Eni conducted several significant activities in Mozambique, including the ultra-deepwater drilling and completion campaign. Also, the Coral South Project will create more than 800 new jobs during the operation period.
“The Coral Sul FLNG is a world-class feat of engineering, construction know-how, and technology, suited to kick-off the development of Mozambique’s world-class resources. The project fits integrally with and within Eni’s energy transition strategy, as we move towards a decarbonized energy future, in which gas is playing an essential and transitional role,” Stefano Maione, Director of Development, Operations, and Energy Efficiency at Eni, said.
Coral-Sul FLNG has implemented an energy optimization approach with zero flaring during normal operations, use of thermal efficient aero-derivative gas turbines for refrigerant compressors and power generation, use of Dry Low NOx technology to reduce NOx emission, and waste heat recovery systems for gas processing.
As for the Coral Sul FLNG itself, it weighs around 220,000 tons and can accommodate up to 350 people in its eight-story living quarter module. Once the FLNG facility is in place, the installation campaign will begin, including mooring and hook-up operations at a water depth of around 6,500 feet using 20 mooring lines that weigh 9,000 tons in total.
The FLNG treatment and liquefaction installation has a gas liquefaction capacity of 3.4 million tons per year and will put in production 450 billion cubic meters of gas from the giant Coral reservoir, located in the offshore Rovuma Basin.
Area 4 is operated by Mozambique Rovuma Venture, an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil, and CNPC which holds a 70 percent interest in the Area 4 exploration and production concession contract.
Galp, KOGAS, and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos each hold a 10 percent interest in the concession. Eni is the offshore delegated operator.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
