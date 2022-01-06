Coral Sul FLNG Arrives Offshore Mozambique

Eni’s floating LNG producer Coral Sul FLNG – the first such facility to be located in deep waters offshore Africa – has arrived in Mozambique following a long journey from South Korea.

The unit with a capacity of 3.4 million tons of LNG per year, weighing about 220,000 tons, left Samsung Heavy Industries’ Geoje yard in South Korea under tow on November 16, 2021.

The Coral Sul FLNG will produce gas from the Coral offshore gas field in the Rovuma basin off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The field has approximately 16 trillion cubic feet of gas in place. Italian oil and gas Eni, the operator of the project, made the discovery back in May 2012.

The Coral Sul (or South in English) will be a landmark project for the industry which will also place Mozambique onto the global LNG stage through the development of gas resources.

It is worth noting that the 1,400 feet long and 215 feet wide vessel was located offshore Mauritius on Christmas of 2021. Three vessels owned by ALP Maritime were used to tow the FLNG vessel to Mozambique.

The Institute of National Petroleum of Mozambique (INP) informed of the arrival of the vessel in the Rovuma Basin on January 3, 2022.

INP said in the statement that the heliport certification process was underway to allow the landing and takeoff of helicopters which would transport the staff. The Coral Sul can accommodate up to 350 people.

Following approvals and inspections, the installation campaign will begin, including mooring and hook-up operations at a water depth of around 2,000 meters. The production from the FLNG unit will start in the second half of 2022. Worth noting, BP will buy all of the LNG produced at the unit as part of a long-term deal.

Coral South Project achieved final investment decision in 2017. The construction of the FLNG hull and topside modules started in September 2019.

Samsung Heavy Industries was responsible for the entire vessel construction process as well as topside production design and manufacturing. Samsung Heavy has so far built three out of the four FLNGs ordered around the world.

