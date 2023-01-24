COPL Starts Oil Production At Cole Creek Unit In Wyoming

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has started oil production from the Frontier 1 sands at its 100 percent-owned and operated WI Cole Creek Unit in Wyoming.

In the last week of December, the company initiated recompletion operations on the well 11-27-35n-77w to evaluate the light oil potential of the Frontier 1 reservoir sands.

Light oil was first identified in Frontier 1 at Cole Creek in 1943 by the then-operator General Petroleum Corporation, the operating affiliate of Standard Oil of New York. The 11-27 Frontier 1 completion was the second completion attempt in Frontier 1 in Cole Creek's history. The first attempt was in 1966 by Mobil and was unsuccessful.

All well records available to COPL indicate moderate to severe fluid losses into Frontier 1 during drilling and cementing operations at Cole Creek, and the areas to the east thus making Frontier 1 completions challenging. This was the case for the 11-27 well as well as our 14-30-35n-76w exploration well of 2021.

The lowest of three Frontier 1 sands was perforated with 65 feet of perforations with no subsequent stimulation. Initial fluid recoveries were: black heavy degraded oil, black emulsion, minor brown un-gasified light oil, and water.

More than 800 barrels of light freshwater drilling mud was lost into the formation during drilling 10.5 years ago, as well as cement during cementing operations. The well was then put on a pump for clean up as it is the most cost-effective method to recover the invaded fluids and the resultant freshwater degraded crude oil from the near well bore area.

Fluid entry from the reservoir has remained constant through pumping at rates between 125-135 barrels per day (bpd). Gasified light oil volumes increased over the last week with increasing oil cuts up to 86% at week’s end, with the well slugging heavy black degraded oil, emulsion, and drilling mud periodically at higher water cuts (up to 85%).

COPL has opted to continue with the current process of well cleanup rather than a hydrocarbon-based stimulation to remove the degraded oil and emulsion from the near well-bore area. A stimulation of this type would remove the damage, though at a significant cost.

Oil production from Frontier 1 from the 11-27 well at Cole Creek will have an impact on the company’s petroleum resources through the reclassification of Prospective Resources to Contingent Resources, and ultimately its Reserves as additional producing wells come online.

An ‘Oil Down To’ elevation at the base of the Frontier 1 perforations has been determined. This elevation is approximately 760 feet below the crestal elevation of the Cole Creek Anticline. The area within the ‘Oil Down To’ elevation is approximately 8,000 acres with reservoir sand thickness ranging from 50-115 feet, thinning in the northern area. Approximately 50 feet of Frontier 1 sands remain unperforated in the 11-27 well. These sands will be completed when the perforated sands in 11-27 are hydraulically fractured as part of a stimulation campaign on the recompleted wells later this year.

COPL is continuing with its Cole Creek Frontier 1 recompletion program. The second well in the program is 4-27-35n-77w. It is located approximately 0.5 miles northwest of 11-27 with the reservoir sands 230 feet higher in elevation. The lower Frontier 1 sand will be perforated with 56 feet of perforations. In common with 11-27, no stimulation of the perforations is planned. Reservoir quality from wire-line logs from the 4-27 well appears to be better than the reservoir perforated at 11-27. Operations will commence when the services required become available.

“The results from the Frontier 1 11-27 recompletion are a game changer for our Company as the defined oil-bearing reservoir currently covers a large area at Cole Creek with evidence it extends further down dip on the east flank of the anticline. These results have also confirmed our internal evaluation of Frontier 1 after the drilling and evaluation of our 14-30 exploration well last year. All of the wells with wireline logs from the 1970s to the present have similar petrophysical characteristics within our mapped trends. At Cole Creek, we only have 6-7 well bores with sufficient integrity for recompletion and hydraulic fracturing. One of these wells, 12-23-35n-77w had oil flow observed at the surface due to reduced mud returns during drilling of the Frontier 1 at an elevation below the ‘Oil Down To’. We will get to it in time,” Arthur Millholland, the President and CEO of COPL, said.

Cole Creek is an asymmetrical anticline approximately 9 miles in axial length with approximately 2,500 feet of structural and stratigraphic closure. Five known conventional oil reservoirs are present at Cole Creek – Lakota, Dakota, Frontier 2, Frontier 1, and Shannon.

COPL holds a 100 percent working interest in the Cole Creek Unit leasehold on all rights below the Shannon. Development of the Dakota and Shannon started in 1937 extending to the mid 1950s. Frontier 2 development through 7 wells started 10 to 15 years ago.

