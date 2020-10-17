COP In Talks to Buy Rival and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho

Bloomberg reported that ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire rival Concho Resources. The companies may even announce a deal in the next few weeks, Bloomberg highlighted.

Read full article here

BP Produces First Gas from Oman Field with OQ and Petronas

BP has begun production from the Ghazeer field in the Omani desert ahead of schedule. With Ghazeer online, BP revealed that Block 61’s production capacity should rise to 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day and more than 65,000 barrels per day of associated condensate.

Read full article here

Offshore Brazil Contract Goes to Oceaneering

Petrobras has awarded Oceaneering International a blowout preventer tethering services contract offshore Brazil. The deal includes a one-year extension option.

Read full article here

Petrofac Chief Exec Steps Down

Ayman Asfari has decided to retire as Petrofac’s chief executive at the end of the year to focus on his family, health and charitable interests.

Read full article here

91 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Knocked Out

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement revealed that 91.01 percent of oil production and 62.15 percent of gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) was still shut-in at the start of the week.

Read full article here

Touchstone Announces Significant Gas Discovery

Touchstone Exploration has announced a “significant” natural gas discovery at the Chinook-1 exploration well on the Ortoire exploration block. Chinook-1 was drilled to a total depth of 10,039 feet to test a structural formation around a mile south of the Cascadura gas discovery.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com