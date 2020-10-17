COP In Talks to Buy Rival and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
Bloomberg reported that ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire rival Concho Resources. The companies may even announce a deal in the next few weeks, Bloomberg highlighted.
BP Produces First Gas from Oman Field with OQ and Petronas
BP has begun production from the Ghazeer field in the Omani desert ahead of schedule. With Ghazeer online, BP revealed that Block 61’s production capacity should rise to 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day and more than 65,000 barrels per day of associated condensate.
Offshore Brazil Contract Goes to Oceaneering
Petrobras has awarded Oceaneering International a blowout preventer tethering services contract offshore Brazil. The deal includes a one-year extension option.
Petrofac Chief Exec Steps Down
Ayman Asfari has decided to retire as Petrofac’s chief executive at the end of the year to focus on his family, health and charitable interests.
91 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Knocked Out
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement revealed that 91.01 percent of oil production and 62.15 percent of gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) was still shut-in at the start of the week.
Touchstone Announces Significant Gas Discovery
Touchstone Exploration has announced a “significant” natural gas discovery at the Chinook-1 exploration well on the Ortoire exploration block. Chinook-1 was drilled to a total depth of 10,039 feet to test a structural formation around a mile south of the Cascadura gas discovery.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- GOM Walker Ridge Seismic Program Starts
- BOEM Offers 78MM Acres in GOM Lease Sale
- AR Can Disrupt Traditional Oil Operational Functions
- Libya Oil Output Reaches 500K Bpd
- Rystad Makes Grim UKCS Production Prediction
- Philippines Lifts South China Sea Moratorium
- Hurricane Skews Inventory Data
- TechnipFMC In Green Hydrogen Push with McPhy
- Weatherford Claims Record GOM Sidetrack
- Shell Pipeline Contract Goes to Danos
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- 91 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Knocked Out
- Airborne Oil & Gas Changes Name
- GOM Walker Ridge Seismic Program Starts
- Abu Dhabi Invests $2.1B in Adnoc Pipelines
- Gazprom Unveils New Gas Deposit
- BOEM Offers 78MM Acres in GOM Lease Sale
- Libya May Double Oil Output Next Week
- OPEC Member Claims More Than $24B Stolen from Country
- Siemens to Supply Gas Turbines for Africa LNG Project
- California Is Banning Gasoline Cars
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- MPC Approves Job Cuts
- Deloitte Gives Bleak US Oil Job Prediction
- Oasis Petroleum Files Chapter 11
- Pemex Sees Plunge in Oil Exports
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- Arctic Energy Office Reestablished
- ONGC Fire Extinguished
- No Layoffs as Total Goes Zero Crude at Refinery