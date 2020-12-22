COP Announces Significant Oil Find in Norway

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has announced a 'significant' new oil discovery in production license 891 in the Norwegian sea.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has announced a “significant” new oil discovery in production license 891 in the Norwegian sea.

Located on the Slagugle prospect, 14 miles north-northeast of the Heidrun field, the discovery is estimated to contain between 75 million and 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. The discovery well was drilled in 1,165 feet of water to a total depth of 7,149 feet by the Leiv Eiriksson rig.

Extensive data acquisition and sampling has been carried out in the discovery well and future appraisal will be conducted to determine potential flow rates, the reservoir’s ultimate resource recovery and potential development plan, ConocoPhillips revealed.

“This discovery marks our fourth successful exploration well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the last 16 months,” Matt Fox, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of ConocoPhillips, said in a company statement.

“All four discoveries have been made in well-documented parts of the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea and offer very low cost of supply resource additions that can extend our more than 50-year legacy in Norway,” he added.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is the operator of production license 891 with and 80 percent working interest. Pandion Energy AS holds the remaining 20 percent working interest.

Last month, ConocoPhillips announced a “significant” new gas condensate discovery offshore Norway, in production license 1009, 22 miles northwest of the Heidrun Field and 150 miles from the coast of Norway. The discovery well was drilled in 1,312 feet of water to a total depth of 16,355 feet and preliminary estimates placed the size of the discovery between 50 and 190 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips is one of the largest operators on Norway’s continental shelf, according to its website. The company operates in 15 countries and employs almost 10,000 people, its website shows.

