Cooksen Joins Targa Board
Targa Resources Corp. reported Monday that it has elected Lindsey M. Cooksen to its board of directors, adding that it has increased the size of its board from 11 to 12 members.
“As part of our ongoing succession planning for our board of directors, we are pleased to have Lindsey join us and believe she will make a meaningful contribution to the company,” Targa CEO Matthew J. Meloy commented in a written statement from the company.
Cooksen’s election to the board was effective Monday.
Since April 2019, Cooksen has served as founder and managing director of the wealth management firm Cooksen Wealth, LLC, noted Targa. The Houston-based midstream services provider added that Cooksen’s professional background includes 12 years in various roles at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management and Citigroup Global Investment Bank.
“Ms. Cooksen’s extensive corporate experience in the financial services industry, including wealth management and portfolio construction, tax planning and analysis and risk mitigation brings financial experience and an investor’s perspective to the board, and enhances the knowledge of the board in these areas,” stated Meloy.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
