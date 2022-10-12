Contracts Awarded For Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Sale

The U.S. Department of Energy announced contracts for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that contracts have been awarded for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) following a Notice of Sale announced on September 19, 2022.

The DOE said that the contract awards were part of President Biden’s announcement on March 31, 2022, to release as much as 180 million barrels of crude oil to address the significant global supply disruption caused by Putin’s war on Ukraine, act as a wartime bridge for domestic production to increase, and aid in lowering energy costs for American families.

A total of thirteen companies responded to the notice, submitting 91 bids for oil from two SPR sites – West Hackberry and Big Hill. The sale is fully subscribed, and the contracts were awarded to the following companies:

Atlantic Trading & Marketing , 0.500 million barrels

, 0.500 million barrels Equinor Marketing & Trading , 2.050 million barrels

, 2.050 million barrels Macquarie Commodities Trading US , 0.900 million barrels

, 0.900 million barrels Marathon Petroleum Supply and Trading , 2.350 million barrels

, 2.350 million barrels Motiva Enterprises , 1.750 million barrels

, 1.750 million barrels Phillips 66 Company , 1.400 million barrels

, 1.400 million barrels Shell Trading US , 0.700 million barrels

, 0.700 million barrels Valero Marketing and Supply, 0.500 million barrels

Crude oil deliveries will take place from the West Hackberry and the Big Hill SPR storage sites from November 1, 2022, until November 30, 2022.

In addition to the 10.15 million barrels of crude oil awarded for November delivery, 155 million barrels have already been delivered because of the Administration’s historic use of the SPR.

The SPR is the world's largest supply of emergency crude oil, and the federally-owned oil stocks are stored in underground salt caverns at four storage sites in Texas and Louisiana. The SPR has a long history of protecting the economy and American livelihoods in times of energy supply challenges.

