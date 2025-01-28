ContourGlobal Acquires 446 MWp US Solar Portfolio from Qcells

The acquisition grows ContourGlobal's under-development PV portfolio in the U.S. to nearly 1.2 GW.

ContourGlobal has purchased solar energy assets comprising 324 megawatts peak (MWp) under construction in Colorado and 122 MWp more expected to start construction in Virginia next year.

The acquisition from Qcells grows ContourGlobal’s under-development photovoltaic portfolio in the United States to nearly 1.2 gigawatts (GW), according to a joint statement.

The acquisition “extends ContourGlobal’s renewable footprint in WECC (Western Electricity Coordinating Council) and PJM (Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland) interconnection markets, providing regional diversification”, the statement said.

“The projects are located in attractive markets with growing demand load, paired with retirements of thermal capacity and carbon emission reduction targets at policy and corporate levels which provides opportunities for renewables development”, it said.

The Colorado portion has secured a 22-year purchase commitment from the community-owned Platte River Power Authority. Expected to start commercial operation in the first half of 2025, the first phase of the project involves a 185 MWp plant. The second phase, with an expected peak generation of 139 MW, is targeted to be put online 2026.

Meanwhile the Virginia project is expected to begin construction 2026 and launch into commercial service 2027. It has a 20-year power purchase agreement with an unnamed utility.

The plants have an estimated production of over 845 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year, enough to power about 80,000 households annually, the statement said.

Qcells remains the construction implementer using solar panels from its Dalton and Cartersville factories in Georgia. “Qcells has one of the largest solar panel manufacturing facilities in the western hemisphere and, since 2019, its U.S. manufacturing capacity sits at 5.1 GW, and is expected to reach up to 8.4 GW”, the statement said.

Qcells GES president IP Kim commented, “This transaction showcases Qcells’ differentiated capabilities as a ‘total energy solutions provider’ to bring projects from development into operations”.

“We are excited to explore other opportunities where Qcells’ full suite of capabilities can deliver value to partners like ContourGlobal”, Kim added.

ContourGlobal chief executive Antonio Cammisecra said, “This transaction allows us to maintain momentum in our U.S. renewable growth, nearing 1.2 GW of solar PV capacity complemented with additional 0.3 GW of BESS capacity, in construction or late development”.

Late last year ContourGlobal said it has acquired a two-phase solar and storage project to serve Arizona and California. The two phases have a combined solar capacity of 567 MWp and 1.3 GWh of battery energy storage capacity - 888 MW of hybrid capacity in total.

Marking ContourGlobal’s entry into the renewables market in the western U.S., the project is expected to start commercial operation 2028 at the earliest.

“While connected to Arizona’s WAPA grid, the project is near the California border and includes firm transmission rights to deliver power to CAISO [California Independent System Operator], providing flexibility to serve customers in both the WECC-Southwest (AZ) and CAISO (CA)”, ContourGlobal said in a press release December 23, 2024.

“The project has completed key development milestones, including environmental and interconnection, permitting, and is in the marketing phase for potential offtake agreements”.

On October 2, 2024, ContourGlobal said it had purchased two solar projects with a total capacity of 151 MW in South Carolina from Sun Tribe Development, marking its entry into the U.S. renewables market.

The late-stage development assets have secured long-term purchase commitments and are planned to start commercial operation 2029.

ContourGlobal also operates 1.3 GW of thermal energy assets spanning four states in the U.S.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com