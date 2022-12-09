Continental Resources Announces New CEO

The incoming CEO has spent over three decades in the oil and gas industry.

Continental Resources Inc. announced this week that its President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Doug Lawler will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Lawler will transition to his new role at the start of 2023 following the retirement of William Berry, Continental Resources’ current CEO, who joined the company back in January 2020. The incoming CEO has spent over three decades in the oil and gas industry and joined Continental Resources in February this year as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. In August this year, Continental Resources announced that Lawler was being promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Doug is a transformative leader who will build on all we have achieved in our company’s 55-years,” Continental Resources Founder and Chairman Harold Hamm said in a company statement.

“Doug is exactly the right person to inspire our employees and grow our company and our culture as we meet the world’s energy challenges. Operating as a private company unlocks endless possibilities, and I look forward to working with Doug as we fiercely champion American energy for decades to come,” he added.

Outgoing CEO Berry said, “serving as CEO of this incredible company has been the privilege of a lifetime”.

“I want to thank Harold for the opportunity and wish Doug and the entire Continental team even greater success … I look forward to continuing to contribute to Continental in a strategic advisory role, as well as my continued involvement on the Board of Directors for the Hamm Institute for American Energy,” he added.

Commenting on his new role, Lawler said, “I do not take lightly the immense privilege to lead one of the world’s premier exploration and production companies”.

“Since joining Continental, I have seen first-hand the impact of our unique 'Culture of the Possible' as we continue to raise the bar for our industry. I am honored to have the opportunity to work side by side with Harold, one of our industry's great icons, as we champion American energy,” he added.

Lawler began his career with Kerr-McGee in 1988 and joined Anadarko Petroleum following its acquisition of Kerr-McGee in 2006. He served in numerous senior operational leadership positions during his tenure at Anadarko and later became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Berry served as Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production of ConocoPhillips Company from 2003 until 2008. He has over 30 years of experience with ConocoPhillips and Phillips Petroleum Company, which became a part of ConocoPhillips in August 2002. Hamm founded Continental Resources in 1967, at the age of 21, and is Chairman of the Board of Directors.

