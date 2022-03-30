Contested Cambo Field Secures License Extension
A controversial U.K. oil project won a license extension, keeping open the possibility of development even after Shell Plc retreated amid a backlash from climate protesters.
The Cambo field has received a two-year extension from the energy regulator, operator Siccar Point Energy Ltd. said Wednesday. The project was put on ice late last year after minority owner Shell chose to ditch its investment. The U.K. major is now reconsidering that decision as the government seeks to spur domestic production after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the BBC has reported.
“Siccar Point continues to work with its co-venturer Shell and the U.K. government to map out the next steps,” the operator said in a statement. Shell said separately that there’s “no change to our position of December,” but the license extension “will allow time to evaluate all potential future options.”
Despite being a relative minnow globally, the North Sea field is one of Britain’s biggest potential oil and gas developments, with the first phase targeting the equivalent of 170 million barrels of crude. Climate protesters have argued that it’s at odds with the U.K.’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.
The field’s two licenses had been due to expire at the end of March. Cambo had been expected to start output around 2025 and potentially pump oil until the middle of the century.
The license extension prompted a fresh wave of criticism from environmental groups on Wednesday, with Greenpeace questioning the need to develop the field altogether.
“No doubt we will now hear about how plans to drill for a high-sulfur crude oil, which we cannot refine in the U.K. and will not be produced for years, are vital to the U.K.’s energy security,” Greenpeace campaigner Philip Evans said in a statement. “Cambo will do nothing to ease the current gas-price crisis.”
--With assistance from Alex Morales.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Saudi Led Coalition in Military Oil Operation
- Shell Starts Up Production From Gulf Of Mexico Subsea Tieback
- Eco Atlantic Gets Final Approval And Closes Azinam Buy
- QatarEnergy Enters Exxon Block Off Egypt
- OPEC+ Expected to Rebuff Oil Replacement Calls
- Lamprell Enters Oil And Gas Business Sale Talks
- Russian Refineries Operating Under Capacity
- PTTEP Joins Net-Zero 2050 Club
- CNOOC Plans Share Buybacks After Record Profit
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness
- Shell To Invest $33Bn In UK After Cutting Russian Ties
- Norwest Energy Sees Incredible Results In Perth Basin Well
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment