Consumers Energy Unveils Gustin Solar Project in Michigan

Expected to start up July 2029, the project will produce the equivalent of the power consumption of approximately 60,000 homes, Consumers Energy said.

Public utility company Consumers Energy has unveiled plans to ensure Michigan's future energy needs are met through the development of Gustin Solar in the state's Northeast.

"We want our customers to know they can count on us to develop new sources of energy as Michigan continues to grow. We can meet their needs with reliable energy produced right here in our state", Sri Maddipati, Consumers Energy’s president of electric supply, said in a media release.

Consumers Energy said it is collaborating with residents from Gustin and Harrisville townships in Alcona County, where the facility will be constructed. The construction is expected to begin in mid-2026. The project is expected to commence operations by July 2029. Gustin Solar encompasses a smaller initiative previously known as Sapling Solar, which has now been handed over to Consumers Energy from its original developer, according to Consumers Energy.

The Gustin Solar project will produce 335 megawatts, sufficient to supply power to approximately 60,000 homes, Consumers Energy said.

"We're grateful for the positive reception we've received from property owners and elected leaders in these communities", Maddipati said. "We are confident we will develop a project that offers benefits locally as well as serve our entire state".

Consumers Energy said it is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

