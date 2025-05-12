Constructive USA-China Tone Lifts Market Sentiment

Crude oil prices rose on Monday, extending their rebound, Inki Cho, Financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness, stated in a market analysis sent to Rigzone today.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday, extending their rebound, supported by renewed optimism after the United States and China reported progress in trade negotiations over the weekend.

That’s what Inki Cho, Financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness, said in a market analysis sent to Rigzone on Monday, adding that the constructive tone from both sides lifted market sentiment, as easing tensions between the world’s two largest oil consumers could support global demand expectations.

“However, despite the rebound, crude prices remain vulnerable to near-term volatility due to limited clarity from the talks and persistent global macroeconomic uncertainties,” Cho warned.

In a note sent to Rigzone by the Sparta Commodities team on Monday, Neil Crosby, Oil Analytics AVP at Sparta, said “a temporary lowering of U.S.-China tariffs will undoubtedly spur bullishness in wider equities for a spell and also push [the] crude flat price higher”.

A “joint statement on [the] U.S.-China economic and trade meeting in Geneva” published on the White House website on Monday stated that “the parties [U.S. and China] commit to take the following actions by May 14, 2025”.

“The United States will (i) modify the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of China (including articles of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region) set forth in Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles pursuant to the terms of said Order; and (ii) removing the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by Executive Order 14259 of April 8, 2025 and Executive Order 14266 of April 9, 2025,” it added.

“China will (i) modify accordingly the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of the United States set forth in Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 4 of 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining additional ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles, and removing the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 5 of 2025 and Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 6 of 2025; and (ii) adopt all necessary administrative measures to suspend or remove the non-tariff countermeasures taken against the United States since April 2, 2025,” it continued.

“After taking the aforementioned actions, the parties will establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations,” it went on to state.

A release published on the website of the Ministry of Commerce of The People’s Republic of China on May 12, which was translated, showed a “Joint Statement of China-U.S. Economic and Trade Talks in Geneva”. That statement confirmed the commitments outlined in the statement posted on the White House website.

