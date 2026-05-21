Constellation to Invest in Pine Creek RNG

'The agreement creates the framework for Constellation and Pine Creek to develop approximately 3.0 million MMBtus annually of additional RNG production'.

Pine Creek RNG LLC and Constellation Energy Corp have signed an agreement that includes Constellation's acquisition of a minority stake in Pine Creek's 5 renewable natural gas plants.

The Pine Creek facilities produce about 1.5 trillion British thermal units (Btu) of RNG, or biomethane, per year.

"[T]he agreement creates the framework for Constellation and Pine Creek to develop approximately 3.0 million MMBtus [million Btu's] annually of additional RNG production", a joint statement said.

Jim McHugh, Constellation senior executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said, "Our ownership in these facilities and our ability to market the RNG production and environmental attributes will help Constellation more easily match supply to demand for gas decarbonization products that benefit our customers".

Constellation operates a generation fleet using geothermal, hydro, solar, wind, nuclear, natural gas and oil in the United States. These plants total 55 gigawatts in capacity, enough to power 27 million homes, according to the company.

The Pine Creek plants consist of the Bayview project in Utah County, Utah; the Horn Rapids project and the Lamb Weston project in Richland, Washington; the Quad Cities project in Milan, Illinois; and the Black Hawk project in Waterloo, Iowa. Four use landfill gas while the Lamb Weston facility upgrades digester biogas.

The Bayview facility upgrades biogas from the municipal solid waste site into pipeline-quality fuel. The upgraded RNG is injected into Kern River Gas Transmission's pipeline.

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At the Horn Rapids project, the landfill-to-fuel output is fed into Cascade Natural Gas Corp’s local distribution.

At the Quad Cities project, Pine Creek says it is planning an expansion and injection into a Kinder Morgan interstate transmission pipeline.

At the Black Hawk project, Pine Creek says it also manages a temporary virtual pipeline and a local pipeline interconnection.

The only non-landfill project in Pine Creek's portfolio, Lamb Weston, processes nearly 1 billion tons of potatoes annually. A biodigester treats the water at a rate of up to 29 million gallons daily, according to the company.

Across the U.S., there were 2,585 operational biogas capture projects as of 2025, according to the American Biogas Council's report published February 24, 2026. That consisted of 1,231 wastewater projects, 631 farm projects, 599 landfill projects and 124 food waste projects. Most of these plants, 1,453 in total, produce electricity while the remaining 659 produce RNG. The plants have a total biogas capture capacity of 1.5 million cubic feet per minute, an 8 percent year-on-year growth.

The 70 biogas capture projects that started operation last year represented $2.1 billion in investments, according to the industry report.

The association identified potential for 17,000 more biogas capture sites: 11,200 on farms, 3,750 at wastewater treatment facilities, 1,370 at food waste sites and 730 at landfills.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com