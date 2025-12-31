Consortium Eyes Integrated Partnership for Advanced Nuclear in US

'We see this as a potential America-first model that combines U.S. resources, digital infrastructure and scalable markets'.

DevvStream Corp, IP3 Corp, Southern Energy Renewables Inc and XCF Global Inc have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate a potential partnership to commercialize nuclear power from small modular reactors (SMRs) across the United States energy value chain.

"The MOU outlines a proposed integrated framework to assess the development and deployment of firm, zero-carbon nuclear electricity from SMRs to support clean fuel production and energy-intensive end markets, including AI data centers, while enabling robust environmental-attribute structures that may meet evolving compliance, reporting and market standards", a joint statement said.

"The MOU also outlines a framework to explore the development and deployment of SMR-generated electricity to support existing and future operating assets, including a potential nuclear power solution for a proposed SAF refinery in Louisiana, and to enable a scalable portfolio of verifiable environmental attributes.

"If pursued, the parties intend to advance reliable, zero-carbon nuclear power to enable continuous electrolysis, hydrogen production and downstream fuel synthesis, while also supporting excess clean-power offtake for third-party customers where appropriate.

"The parties also intend to evaluate, as part of the negotiation of definitive agreements, environmental-attribute structures associated with eSAF and related low-carbon fuel pathways, including emerging 'book-and-claim' and SAF certificate frameworks that allow airlines and corporate buyers to access verified in-sector emissions reduction attributes when physical fuel delivery is constrained.

"In parallel, and pending the execution of definitive agreements, the MOU contemplates future development of digital infrastructure to enhance transparency, provenance and auditability, including tokenization of eligible environmental assets and the use of digital measurement, reporting and verification systems to support data quality, provenance and auditability".

Sunny Trinh, chief executive of Canadian carbon management company DevvStream, said, "We see this as a potential America-first model that combines U.S. resources, digital infrastructure and scalable markets".

Jay Patel, chief executive of U.S.-based Southern Energy Renewables, said, "This MOU reflects our focus on putting American energy, infrastructure and production first".

"We are committed to exploring how nuclear power, combined with U.S. biomass resources, can enable an integrated, multi-product approach that strengthens U.S. industrial leadership while remaining globally competitive", Patel added.

Mike Hewitt, chief executive of U.S.-based nuclear power projects integrator IP3, said, "IP3's business model to develop infrastructure projects to privatize small modular reactors for multiple offtakers such as AI and data centers that support government and commercial requirements. We believe pairing firm power development with practical environmental-asset design and monetization can create a differentiated platform that meets real customer demand while delivering the transparency the market expects".

