Conservatives Pitch Canada 'Energy Corridor' to End USA Reliance

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to fast-track approvals for necessary infrastructure to transport Canadian energy domestically and abroad without going through the US.

A Conservative government would create a so-called national energy corridor through which companies could build transmission lines, railways and pipelines, according to a statement from Poilievre’s campaign Monday. Provincial and local governments would provide “legally binding commitments” allowing companies to use the corridor, the party said, without outlining what steps the federal government would take if those other levels of government refused to do so.

“This means investors will no longer face the endless regulatory limbo that has made Canadians poorer,” Poilievre said in a statement. “It will bring billions of dollars of new investment into Canada’s economy, create powerful paychecks for Canadian workers, and restore our economic independence.”

It’s the latest pledge from Poilievre, who’s trying to rebuild momentum for his campaign ahead of a general election on April 28. His chief rival, Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, is enjoying a surge of support amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff and annexation threats.

Last year, Canada exported nearly all of its crude oil to the US. Poilievre has blamed the Liberal government for restricting Canadian energy projects, leaving the country dependent on its southern neighbor. A key plank of the Conservative platform is to scrap a law banning new pipelines and boost resources production.

The Liberal government financed the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, Canada’s only crude oil pipeline that goes to an ocean port, allowing for more exports to Asia. The larger line entered service last year.

The Liberals, who are now leading in opinion polls, on Friday pitched similar plans to diversify Canadian trade away from the US. A so-called Trade Diversification Corridor Fund would spend C$5 billion ($3.5 billion) to accelerate construction of ports, railroads, highways and airports.