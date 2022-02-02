ConocoPhillips Vet Joins Oil Services Group

International oil services group Applied Petroleum Technology (APT) has announced that it has appointed ConocoPhillips veteran Eric Michael as its chief geochemical advisor.

Michael spent the past 31 years at ConocoPhillips in a number of roles including senior geoscience fellow, director of petroleum and paleobiology systems, geochemist and basin modeler, APT highlighted. The company outlined that Michael has been involved with projects in several onshore and offshore basins in the past three decades and described the new APT recruit as a subject matter expert.

According to a social media page belonging to Michael, the newly appointed APT advisor left his ConocoPhillips role of petroleum systems analyst in February last year. The page revealed that Michael previously worked as a geochemist at the U.S. Geological Survey and that he graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Master of Science back in 1987.

“Most people in the oil industry involved with subsurface work, particularly the onshore shale plays in the U.S., know who Eric is,” Scott Granger, APT’s regional manager of the Americas, said in a company statement.

“He is an industry heavyweight who is renowned for his knowledge within geochemistry and fluid flow modelling for both conventional and unconventional resources,” Granger added in the statement.

Craig D. Barrie, APT’s global product director, said, “at APT, Eric’s role means he will be intimately involved with the continued development and expansion of our services and solutions onshore U.S., in the Gulf of Mexico and internationally”.

“His breadth of knowledge and experience in geochemistry, basin modelling and cross-discipline integration ensures APT USA is well positioned to meet our client’s needs, no matter the problem,” Barrie added.

Commenting on his new role, Michael said, “I joined APT because it has a reputation as a solid, world class petroleum geochemistry laboratory with a track record of high-quality data and client applications”.

“The position also offered me an exciting opportunity to develop new applications in both geochemistry and basin modelling,” Michael added.

Michael is the latest recruit for APT in the U.S., following the appointments of Granger and Barrie back in May last year. In June 2021, the company announced that it had established an office and ramped up its presence in Houston, Texas, to support U.S. operators involved with shale oil as well as companies engaged in offshore exploration and production in the Gulf of Mexico.

APT describes itself as a complete provider of geochemistry and biostratigraphy services. Established in March 2000, the company has offices in Norway, UK, USA and Canada and laboratories in Norway and the UK.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com