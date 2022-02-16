ConocoPhillips Supplying Bitcoin Miner with Bakken Gas

The gas supplied to the pilot project would otherwise be burned into the atmosphere.

ConocoPhillips is supplying a Bitcoin mining project with natural gas from the Bakken shale of North Dakota in a first for a major U.S. producer.

The gas supplied to the pilot project, owned and managed by a third party, would otherwise be burned into the atmosphere in a process known as flaring, Houston-based ConocoPhillips said in an emailed response to questions, without identifying the cryptocurrency miner.

Flaring is a common practice in the shale industry to discard gas that’s obtained as a byproduct of oil production, especially in areas where there’s no pipeline infrastructure to capture the gas.

The concept of using bitcoin mining as a solution to gas flaring is not a new one. Regulators such as the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources have been looking into several projects that tackle the issue of gas flaring in the state.