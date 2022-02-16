SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

ConocoPhillips Supplying Bitcoin Miner with Bakken Gas

by Bloomberg
|
Sergio Chapa, Francesca Maglione
|
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
ConocoPhillips Supplying Bitcoin Miner with Bakken Gas
The gas supplied to the pilot project would otherwise be burned into the atmosphere.

ConocoPhillips is supplying a Bitcoin mining project with natural gas from the Bakken shale of North Dakota in a first for a major U.S. producer. 

The gas supplied to the pilot project, owned and managed by a third party, would otherwise be burned into the atmosphere in a process known as flaring, Houston-based ConocoPhillips said in an emailed response to questions, without identifying the cryptocurrency miner. 

Flaring is a common practice in the shale industry to discard gas that’s obtained as a byproduct of oil production, especially in areas where there’s no pipeline infrastructure to capture the gas. 

The concept of using bitcoin mining as a solution to gas flaring is not a new one. Regulators such as the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources have been looking into several projects that tackle the issue of gas flaring in the state. 


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles