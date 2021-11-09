ConocoPhillips Submits PDO for $1.5B North Sea Project

The total capital investment associated with the project is estimated to be approximately $1.5 billion.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS has announced that the plan for development and operation of the Tommeliten A field in the North Sea has been submitted to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the UK Oil and Gas Authority.

The development concept is a two-by-six slot subsea production system with ten production wells and an electrically heated flowline, tied into the Ekofisk Complex, including the installation of a new processing module, ConocoPhillips noted. Resource potential for the Tommeliten A field is estimated to be in the range of 80 million to 180 million barrels of oil equivalent, mainly comprising gas condensate. First production is expected in 2024. A video of the Tommeliten A project, which was posted on ConocoPhillips’ website, can be seen below:

Several contracts will be awarded during the project period, estimated to enable approximately 5,000 jobs, according to ConocoPhillips, which added that the total capital investment associated with the project is estimated to be approximately $1.5 billion (NOK 13 billion).

“We are pleased to achieve this milestone for the Tommeliten A project,” Steinar Våge, ConocoPhillips’ president of Europe, Middle East and North Africa, said in a company statement.

“The field development will unlock production of new resources in the area and further strengthen the Ekofisk legacy and future,” the ConocoPhillips president went on to say.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is the operator of the Tommeliten A Unit with a 28.1385 percent ownership interest. PGNiG Upstream Norway AS holds a 42.1978 percent stake, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS holds a 20.1430 percent stake, Vår Energi AS holds a 9.0907 percent interest, ConocoPhillips (U.K.) Holdings Ltd holds a 0.2109 percent interest, TotalEnergies UK Ltd holds a 0.1510 percent stake and ENI UK Ltd holds a 0.0681 percent interest.

Tommeliten A, which was discovered in 1977, is primarily a Norwegian development but as the field extends into the UK Sector, it is being developed in accordance with the UK and Norwegian authorities’ guidelines for development of trans-boundary oil and gas fields.

ConocoPhillips is one of the largest foreign operators on the Norwegian continental shelf, according to its website, which highlights that the company’s net production in Norway for 2020 was about 127,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including production from fields operated by co-venturers. The company is the operator of the fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area, which is the mainstay of the company’s activities in Norway, its website states.

Based on production and proved reserves, ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent exploration and production company, according to its site, which outlines that its operations span across 14 countries and employ near 10,000 people.

