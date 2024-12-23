ConocoPhillips Starts Production at New Kuparuk Drillsite

'The Nuna project is the 49th drillsite developed within the KRU and is the first drillsite developed in the Greater Kuparuk Area in nearly a decade'.

ConocoPhillips has achieved first oil in Nuna project drillsite 3T in the Kuparuk River Unit (KRU), a group of fields in Alaska’s North Slope.

Nuna will add 29 development wells, on-pad infrastructure and pipelines to existing KRU facilities, according to KRU operator ConocoPhillips Alaska.

“The Nuna project is the 49th drillsite developed within the KRU and is the first drillsite developed in the Greater Kuparuk Area in nearly a decade​”, ConocoPhillips Alaska said in an online statement.

Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, added, “The Nuna module was the first production module like this fabricated in-state in more than two decades and demonstrates ConocoPhillips’ commitment to Alaska”.

“Projects like Nuna create hundreds of in-state jobs, contribute to a stable local economy and demonstrate the remarkable resource development potential Alaska's legacy fields still have”, Isaacson added.

3T began production under budget and ahead of schedule, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska.

This year ConocoPhillips has invested over $2 billion in its Alaska projects and will continue to allot about $1 billion a year to grow its legacy business in the state through projects such as Nuna, ConocoPhillips Alaska said.

ConocoPhillips Alaska is the operator of the KRU and the four Kuparuk satellite fields, which together form the Greater Kuparuk Area. The area contributed 66 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed) net to ConocoPhillips’ production in 2022, of which 47 MMboed came from KRU, according to a fact sheet published by the Houston, Texas-based company May 2023.

Earlier this year ConocoPhillips Alaska signed a deal with Chevron Corp. to acquire the latter’s minority stakes in KRU and Prudhoe Bay, also in Alaska’s North Slope, for about $300 million.

“When the transaction closes, ConocoPhillips Alaska’s working interest will increase approximately 5 percent to a range of 94-99 percent in the Kuparuk River Unit, inclusive of satellite fields, and will increase 0.4 percent to approximately 36.5 percent in the Prudhoe Bay Unit”, ConocoPhillips said in a press release October 3. “The transaction is expected to add an estimated 5,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day to the company’s portfolio going forward”.

Besides Chevron, the other partner in the Greater Kuparuk Area is Exxon Mobil Corp. Before the sale to ConocoPhillips, expected to close by the end of 2024, Chevron holds 4.9 percent stakes in the Kuparuk River Unit and the Kuparuk satellites, based on the 2023 fact sheet. ExxonMobil owns 0.6 percent in the Kuparuk River Unit and 0.2 to 5.8 percent in the Kuparuk satellites.

In the Greater Prudhoe Area, which encompasses the Prudhoe Bay field, the Prudhoe Bay satellite fields and the Greater Point McIntyre Area fields, ConocoPhillips will become the majority owner after the completion of the transaction with Chevron. ConocoPhillips would overtake ExxonMobil (36.4 percent), based on the 2023 information from ConocoPhillips. As it stands, Chevron has a 1.1 percent. Operator Hilcorp owns 26.4 percent.

Greater Prudhoe accounted for 90 MMboed of ConocoPhillips’ net output in 2022, 70 MMboed of which came from Prudhoe Bay, according to the fact sheet from the company.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com