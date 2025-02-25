ConocoPhillips Sells $735 Million Worth of GOM Stakes to Shell

ConocoPhillips signed an agreement to divest minority stakes in the Ursa and Europa fields and associated facilities to co-venturer Shell for $735 million.

ConocoPhillips has signed an agreement to divest minority stakes in the Ursa and Europa fields and associated facilities - located in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) - to co-venturer Shell PLC for $735 million.

Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips is giving up a share of about 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed), based on 2024 production, with the transaction, it said in an online statement. The volume comes from ConocoPhillips’ 15.96 percent stake in the Ursa field and one percent interest in the Europa field.

It is also transferring to Shell its stake in Ursa Oil Pipeline Co. LLC. “The transaction also includes an overriding royalty interest in the Ursa Field”, said ConocoPhillips, which acquired the royalty stake as part of its $22.5 billion merger with Marathon Oil Corp. late last year.

“Proceeds from this transaction will be used for general corporate purposes”, ConocoPhillips said.

Expected to be completed in the second quarter subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction “will increase Shell’s working interest in its operated Ursa platform, pipeline, and associated fields from 45.3884 percent to a maximum of 61.35 percent”, Shell said separately. The maximum figure is “subject to preferential rights election”, Shell said.

As it stands Shell operates the Ursa development with a stake of about 45.39 percent. BP PLC owns around 22.69 percent, ECP GOM III LLC 15.96 percent and ConocoPhillips 15.96 percent.

The Ursa tension-leg platform, approximately 130 miles southeast of New Orleans, started production 1999. Located in the Mars Basin, the field produced more than 800 million barrels of oil equivalent gross over 25 years, according to Shell.

“This targeted investment is the latest example of how we are unlocking more value from our existing advantaged Upstream assets and infrastructure”, said Zoë Yujnovich, director for integrated gas and upstream at Shell. “The acquisition expands our ownership in an established long-producing asset that generates robust free cash flow, while also providing more options for growth”.

For ConocoPhillips, “this transaction reflects our ongoing commitment to further strengthen our portfolio by divesting noncore assets and shows significant progress toward our $2 billion disposition target”, said Andy O’Brien, senior vice president for strategy, commercial, sustainability and technology at ConocoPhillips.

At year-end ConocoPhillips reached Lower 48 divestment agreements amounting to $600 million, toward a goal of $2 billion. It expects to complete the sales in the first half of 2025, according to its quarterly report February 6.

ConocoPhillips reported year-end proven reserves of 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent with a preliminary reserve replacement ratio of 244 percent. “Excluding closed acquisitions and dispositions, the preliminary organic reserve replacement ratio was 123 percent”, it said.

This year ConocoPhillips expects to produce 2.34 million boed to 2.38 MMboed.

