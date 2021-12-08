ConocoPhillips Says USA Regulations Hold Back Supply
In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government.
An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration, which has called for more production to alleviate high energy prices, and an U.S. oil and gas sector that has kept output relatively flat while criticizing White House regulatory moves.
“There’s no fast way to return supply,” ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview from the World Petroleum Congress in Houston. “But if you get a stable, transparent system here in the U.S., and manage through the uncertainties, then we will invest to grow, not at the expense of returns, but there is some growth that can come out of U.S.”
President Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge to ban new fracking on federal lands, and more recently his administration has focused on clamping down on the industry’s emissions of methane, a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.
The House Science Committee last week requested that Houston-based ConocoPhillips and none other leading U.S. producers share data on methane leaks. Lance said that’s another example of unnecessary regulatory burden, and that in his view the industry is already making strides in self-regulating when it comes to methane.
ConocoPhillips on Monday announced a $1 billion variable dividend as part of efforts to return more cash to investors. U.S. oil and gas drillers are prioritizing returns to shareholders over increasing production. Investors have backed that approach after several years of poor returns, a period Lance said had been “miserable” for the industry.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Chevron Extends Concession Off Angola Through 2050
- Halliburton Sees World Headed for Oil Scarcity
- Exxon Looking Towards Permian Net-Zero Emissions By 2030
- Oil Search Shareholders Vote For Santos Merger
- Biden Official Heckled After Urging Shale Boost
- Traders Brush Off Initial Omicron Panic
- USA Oil Sale Attracts at Least 2 Foreign Bidders
- Woodside Leases Land For Hydrogen Facility In Oklahoma
- USA Oilfield Services Jobs Fall in November
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- Oil Traders Stampede to Exit
- Hundreds Of UK Offshore Workers Set To Strike Next Week
- What Could Omicron Cost Global Oil Market?
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- Samsung Sells Former Ocean Rig Drillship. Eyes Sale Of Three More.
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- Shell Pulls Out of Cambo
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada