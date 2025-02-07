ConocoPhillips Q4 Profit Down YoY as Lower Prices Offset Higher Volumes

ConocoPhillips reported $2.31 billion in net income for Q4 2024, down from $3 billion for the same three-month period a year ago as weaker prices and higher costs offset stronger production.

ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported $2.31 billion in net income for the 2024 fourth quarter (Q4), down from $3 billion for the same three-month period a year ago as weaker prices and higher costs offset stronger production.

Before adjustments for extraordinary or non-recurring items, net earnings totaled $2.41 billion, or $1.98 per share - down from $2.86 billion for the 2023 fourth quarter. The adjusted earnings per share for the October-December 2024 period beat the $1.89 consensus estimate by brokerage analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

ConocoPhillips closed lower at $99.94 on the New York Stock Exchange on results day after concluding Wednesday at $100.21.

The Houston, Texas-based company produced 2.18 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed) on average in the fourth quarter, up 281,000 boed from the comparable period a year ago. “After adjusting for impacts from closed acquisitions and dispositions, fourth-quarter 2024 production increased 139 MBOED [thousand boed] or 6 percent from the same period a year ago”, it said in an online statement.

In the fourth quarter ConocoPhillips completed its $22.5 billion acquisition of Marathon Oil Corp., growing its presence in the United States Lower 48 by adding assets in the Bakken and Eagle Ford shales, as well as the Delaware Basin.

Full-year production averaged 1.99 MMboed, up 161,000 boed from 2023. “Excluding one month of Marathon Oil production, the company and Lower 48 produced 1,955 MBOED and 1,124 MBOED, respectively”, ConocoPhillips said, referring to full-year production.

Its realized prices averaged $52.37 per boe in the 2024 closing quarter, down 10 percent against the 2023 fourth quarter.

“Earnings decreased from the fourth quarter of 2023 as higher volumes were more than offset by nonrecurring acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, lower prices and higher depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A)”, ConocoPhillips said. “Adjusted earnings decreased as higher volumes were more than offset by lower prices, higher DD&A and increased operating costs”.

Operating activities in the fourth quarter generated about $4.5 billion in cash - over $5.4 billion before changes in working capital. “The company funded $3.3 billion of capital expenditures and investments inclusive of $0.4 billion of spend related to fourth-quarter acquisitions, repurchased $2.0 billion of shares and paid $0.9 billion in ordinary dividends”, ConocoPhillips explained. “In addition, the company completed strategic debt transactions and repaid naturally maturing debt, resulting in net cash proceeds of $1.2 billion”.

At year-end ConocoPhillips reached Lower 48 divestment agreements amounting to $600 million, toward a goal of $2 billion. It expects to complete the sales in the first half of 2025.

ConocoPhillips ended 2024 with $6.11 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Current assets totaled $15.65 billion.

It owed $1.04 billion in short-term debt, while current liabilities totaled $12.12 billion.

Meanwhile its year-end proven reserves were at 7.8 billion boe with a preliminary reserve replacement ratio of 244 percent. “Excluding closed acquisitions and dispositions, the preliminary organic reserve replacement ratio was 123 percent”, it said.

In 2025 ConocoPhillips expects to produce 2.34 MMboed to 2.38 MMboed.

It plans to distribute $10 billion to shareholders this year, compared to $9.1 billion in 2024. That will include a first-quarter ordinary dividend of $0.78 per share.

