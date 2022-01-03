ConocoPhillips Passes Major Milestone
ConocoPhillips passed a “major” milestone in Norway this fall, the company highlighted last month.
In a statement posted on the company’s website, ConocoPhillips revealed that oil production from the Ekofisk field reservoir alone reached three billion barrels over a period of 50 years. The statement also outlined that, since production started in 1971, the Greater Ekofisk Area (GEA) has produced a total of six billion barrels of oil equivalent.
“Over five decades, Ekofisk has been developed and maintained by thousands of committed employees and contractors,” Jan-Arne Johansen, the general manager of operated assets in Europe, said in a company statement.
“Through continued innovation and teamwork, we continue to build our business for the long-term,” Johansen added in the statement.
Around 3,000 people work on installations, rigs and vessels in the GEA, according to ConocoPhillips’ website, which highlights that about 1,000 employees and contractors work offshore at the asset at any given time.
The GEA is located in the southern part of the North Sea, 186 miles southwest of Stavanger. In addition to the Ekofisk field the area consists of the producing fields Eldfisk and Embla, both of which are part of production license (PL) 018, ConocoPhillips outlines on its site.
ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is the operator for the GEA with a 35.11 percent interest. Total E&P Norge AS holds a 39.90 percent stake, Vår Energi AS holds a 12.39 percent interest, Equinor Energy AS holds a 7.60 percent stake and Petoro AS holds a five percent interest, ConocoPhillips’ website shows.
The Ekofisk field was Norway’s first producing field and is one of the largest on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), according to ConocoPhillips, which describes itself as a pioneer on the NCS. The company traces its roots in Norway to before 1970.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- IOG Spuds Southwark Development Well
- Petrobras Planning To Develop Sergipe-Alagoas Fields Using FPSO Duo
- Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?
- Libya Shuts Down Another 200,000 BPD of Production
- Equinor Spins Drill Bit On Ginny Well Off Norway
- Namibia Cashing In On First Hydrogen Concessions During 2022
- OPEC Sees Tighter Q1 as it Considers Production Hike
- Carnarvon Starts Drilling Buffalo Well With Redevelopment In Mind
- ConocoPhillips Passes Major Milestone
- USA NatGas Faces Wild 2022
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt
- Market Sees Minimal Pandemic Demand Destruction
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work