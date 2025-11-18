ConocoPhillips Makes Offshore Gas Discovery in Australia's Otway Basin

'The Essington-1 well is the first discovery in the Otway since 2021 and is a promising start to ConocoPhillips' exploration activities in the region'.

ConocoPhillips made a natural gas discovery offshore Victoria in the Otway Basin, though further work is needed to determine potential flow rates, the United States company's Australian unit said Monday.

"The Essington-1 well is the first discovery in the Otway since 2021 and is a promising start to ConocoPhillips' exploration activities in the region", ConocoPhillips Australia president Jan-Arne Johansen said in an online statement.

"The initial results are encouraging, and we look forward to continuing drilling our second exploration well in December".

ConocoPhillips Australia said, "Preliminary estimates from logs and wireline results place the primary Waarre A target reservoir as a 62.6-meter gross hydrocarbon column. The secondary Waarre C target shows a further 33.2-meter gross hydrocarbon column as best estimates".

3D Energi said separately, "Elevated gas readings were recorded in both the Waarre C (intersected at 2,265 meters MDRT) and Waarre A (intersected at 2,515 meters MDRT) reservoirs".

"In both reservoirs, gas peaks coincide with elevated resistivity readings observed on Logging While Drilling tools, consistent with probable hydrocarbon presence", 3D Energi added.

The discovery sits 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) from producing gas wells and about 53 kilometers (32.93 miles) from Port Campbell, Victoria, according to ConocoPhillips Australia.

"Further work will be conducted to determine potential flow rates, the reservoir's ultimate resource recovery and the commercial viability for potential development plans", ConocoPhillips Australia said.

The partners expect to complete operations at the well this month, after which the well will be plugged and abandoned.

"A second well in VIC/P79 (Charlemont-1) expected to commence in December (weather and operational conditions permitting) and additional wells may be considered in the future under the accepted Environmental Plan", ConocoPhillips Australia said.

It announced the start of the Otway exploration campaign November 1, "in an effort to find new domestic natural gas supply and be part of the solution to Victoria's forecast gas shortfalls in the coming years".

ConocoPhillips Australia operates the Otway Exploration Drilling Program with a 51 percent stake in the joint venture. Korea National Oil Corp owns 29 percent and Australian player 3D Energi Ltd 20 percent.

