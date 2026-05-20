ConocoPhillips Inks Alaska LNG Deal to Supply Domestic Consumers

ConocoPhillips signed a 30-year deal with Glenfarne to supply natural gas produced on Alaska's North Slope to the state under phase 1 of the Alaska LNG project.

ConocoPhillips has signed a long-term deal with Glenfarne Group LLC to supply natural gas produced on Alaska's North Slope to the state under phase 1 of the Alaska LNG project.

Alaska LNG, which would deliver gas from the North Slope for both the domestic and overseas markets, is planned to proceed in two phases. The first phase would supply gas to the domestic market via a pipeline to the Anchorage region.

With the 30-year "gas sales precedent agreement" with Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips, "Alaska LNG has now secured precedent agreements for sufficient volumes to support a Phase One final investment decision and supply enough natural gas to meet Alaska’s energy needs", Glenfarne said in an online statement Monday.

"Alaska LNG now has agreements with all three major North Slope producers: ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Hilcorp Alaska, as well as Great Bear Pantheon LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pantheon Resources plc (AIM: PANR)", New York City-based Glenfarne added.

Glenfarne previously said it aims to mechanically complete the 739-mile, 42-inch pipeline 2028 and start gas delivery 2029.

Alaska LNG's phase 1 would "strengthen long-term energy security and address looming supply shortfalls resulting from declining Cook Inlet production", Glenfarne said Monday.

"Phase Two will add the LNG export facilities in Nikiski", Glenfarne added. Alaska LNG holds an Energy Department permit to export 20 million metric tons a year of liquefied natural gas, equivalent to 2.55 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas according to Alaska LNG.

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For the overseas portion of production, Glenfarne has announced preliminary long-term agreements with Taiwan's CPC Corp, Japan's JERA Co Inc and Tokyo Gas Co Ltd, South Korea's POSCO International Corp, Thailand's PTT Public Co Ltd and France's TotalEnergies SE.

Announcing the latest offtake agreement February 26, 2026, Glenfarne said it "intends to contract 80 percent, or 16 MTPA [million metric tons per annum], of Alaska LNG's 20 MTPA volume to finance the project and now has 13 MTPA accounted for under preliminary long-term agreements with Total Energies, JERA, Tokyo Gas, CPC, PTT and POSCO".

On December 11, 2025 the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council announced the completion of permit renewal for Alaska LNG following a review of environmental opinions.

At the end of 2025 Sydney, Australia-based Worley Ltd completed "engineering work sufficient for a final investment decision", according to a Glenfarne statement January 22, 2026.

The January announcement also said Glenfarne has provisionally selected Worley for engineering, procurement and construction management services for Alaska LNG.

The update also announced conditional awards for pipe supply and construction.

On November 10, 2025 Glenfarne said it has contracted Baker Hughes to supply refrigerant compressors and power generation equipment for Alaska LNG. Baker Hughes has also committed to investing in Alaska LNG.

Glenfarne took over Alaska LNG in March 2025, becoming lead developer. The state government's Alaska Gasline Development Corp retains 25 percent.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com