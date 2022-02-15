ConocoPhillips Hires Icon Caren Jack-Up Rig For Sarawak Job

ConocoPhillips has hired the Icon Caren jack-up rig from Icon Offshore's unit for the 2022 drilling campaign offshore Sarawak.

The U.S. oil and natural gas major ConocoPhillips has secured the services of Icon Caren jack-up rig for its drilling campaign offshore Sarawak, Malaysia. The vessel has been chartered from I Oilfield Services Sdn BHD (IOSSB), formerly known as Perisai Offshore.

IOSSB, a unit of Icon Offshore, received a letter of award from ConocoPhillips Sarawak for the provision of the jack-up rig near the end of December last year.

The deal has been valued at $9.6 million and the vessel has been hired to drill three wells, with an option for an additional well. Operations are set to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

Icon Offshore’s managing director, Hadian Hashim was quoted by local media as saying that Icon Caren has been working continuously since April 2021, establishing a credible track record.

Previously known as Perisai Pacific 101, the Icon Caren had been acquired by Icon Offshore in 2020, from the Perisai Group, through the acquisition of Perisai Group’s unit owning the rig.

The rig was subsequently hired by Petrofac to drill eight wells with three options over a 180-day period starting April 2021. The contract was soon expanded with the client exercising options for four additional wells, with operations starting in October 2021 and going on for 120 days.

The rig was delivered in 2014 and was the first PPL Pacific Class 400 drilling rig owned by Perisai Group at the time. The rig is designed and equipped to drill high pressure and high-temperature wells as deep as 30,000 feet

It is also capable of operating in water depths of up to 400 feet, capable of doing offline activity while drilling, can be jacked up with full pre-loading tanks, and has full-service accommodation for 150 personnel.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com