ConocoPhillips Cores Up APAC with $1.3B Sale
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced Wednesday two transactions intended to “core up” the Asia-Pacific segment of its global portfolio.
The company revealed that it has entered into an agreement to sell the subsidiary that indirectly owns the company’s 54 percent interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35 percent shareholding interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company. The sale to MedcoEnergi, which is valued at $1.355 billion, is subject to customary adjustments and is expected to close in early 2022, subject to certain conditions precedent.
ConocoPhillips highlighted that the Indonesia assets being sold produced approximately 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the nine months ended September 30 and had year-end 2020 proved reserves of approximately 85 million barrels of oil equivalent.
In addition, through its Australian subsidiary, ConocoPhillips announced that it has notified Origin Energy that it is exercising its preemption right to purchase up to an additional 10 percent shareholding interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) for up to $1.645 billion. This will be funded from cash on the balance sheet, subject to customary adjustments, ConocoPhillips noted. The ConocoPhillips subsidiary would own 47.5 percent of APLNG upon closing.
“Today’s announcement reflects our ongoing commitment to further strengthen our company across every aspect of our global portfolio,” Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips’ chairman and chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“The Asia Pacific region plays an important role in our diversification advantage as an independent E&P and these two transactions enhance that advantage by lowering our aggregate decline rate and diversifying our product mix,” he added in the statement.
“We are proud of our nearly 50-year history in Indonesia and pleased that MedcoEnergi recognizes the value of this business. We are also pleased to have the opportunity to effectively deploy the proceeds from the sale of our Indonesia assets toward additional shareholding interest in APLNG, which supplies LNG to long-term buyers in both China and Japan and is currently the largest supplier of natural gas to Australia’s East coast domestic market, meeting over 30 percent of its total demand,” Lance went on to say.
According to its website, ConocoPhillips’ Asia-Pacific operations represent the company’s second-largest segment by production. Operations consist of producing fields in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and export in Australia, the company’s site highlights.
Earlier this month, ConocoPhillips announced that it had completed its acquisition of Shell Enterprises LLC’s Delaware basin position for $9.5 billion in cash. The deal was first announced back in September. In January, ConocoPhillips revealed that it had completed its acquisition of Concho Resources following approval by shareholders of both companies.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
