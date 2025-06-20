ConocoPhillips Confirms Slagugle Oil Discovery in Norwegian Sea

The Slagugle oil discovery holds an estimated 30.8 to 61.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate said ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS, operator of production license 891, had confirmed the Slagugle oil discovery.

The second appraisal well, 6507/5-12 S, was drilled about 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) northeast of the Heidrun field and about 270 kilometers (168 miles) north of Kristiansund.

This is the third exploration well in production license 891, awarded in the Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) in 2016, the Directorate said in its notice.

The Directorate reported that the Slagugle oil discovery, proven in 2020, holds an estimated 4.9 to 9.8 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent (approximately 30.8 to 61.6 million barrels of oil equivalent) in Triassic reservoir rocks. Additional potential volumes exist in the lower Are Formation and Upper Grey Beds. Licensees will now analyze the data to assess a possible development.

The Directorate noted that an attempt was also made to delineate the discovery in 2022 with well 6507/5-11, which turned up dry.

The successful well, 6507/5-12 S, also aimed to conduct a formation test to obtain a better understanding of reservoir properties and connectivity in the hydrocarbon-bearing layers.

The Directorate said 6507/5-12 S encountered multiple oil columns within a 188-meter (617-foot) interval across the Åre Formation and Grey Beds. Of this, 75 meters (246 feet) exhibited excellent reservoir properties.

Extensive data collection and sampling efforts were conducted, culminating in a successful formation test. The well achieved a maximum production rate of 650 standard cubic meters of oil per flow day, flowing through a 36/64-inch nozzle opening.

Drilled to a vertical depth of 2,169 meters (7,116 feet) below sea level/2,260 meters (7,415 feet) measured depth, 6507/5-12 S was terminated in the Triassic (Red Beds). Water depth at the site measured 341 meters (1,119 feet), the Directorate said.

The well, now permanently plugged, was drilled by the Deepsea Yantai rig.

The Deepsea Yantai's next assignment involves drilling well 6406/11-2 S for Vår Energi and its partners in production license 586 in the Norwegian Sea, the Directorate said.

