ConocoPhillips Completes Exit From Indonesia
Oil major ConocoPhillips has completed the sale of its oil and gas assets in Indonesia for $1.36 billion to local energy firm Medco Energi.
The company decided to sell the assets after reassessing its portfolio in a bid to pursue energy transition opportunities, which would allow it to amass assets with lower GHG intensity, such as LNG.
The initial announcement regarding the sale happened in early December 2021. ConocoPhillips said at the time that it agreed to sell the subsidiary that indirectly owns the company’s 54 percent interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block PSC and a 35 percent shareholding interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company.
ConocoPhillips said that it completed the sale of the subsidiary to Medco Energi for $1.36 billion, with an effective date of January 1, 2021.
The firm also explained that, after customary closing adjustments, net cash from the sale is approximately $0.8 billion, which accounts for $0.1 billion restricted cash transferred to Medco Energi at closing.
“We are proud of our half-century history in Indonesia and pleased that MedcoEnergi recognizes the value of this business. This disposition is part of our ongoing effort to focus our investments across the low cost of supply opportunities,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer.
ConocoPhillips added that the assets sold produced 51 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day during 2021 and had year-end 2021 proved reserves of approximately 70 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Medco Energi also confirmed the closing of the acquisition. According to Medco, the Corridor PSC has two producing oil fields and seven producing gas fields – all onshore, adjacent to the firm’s existing operations in South Sumatra.
The buyer added that Transasia enables Medco to own a minority interest in the gas pipeline network supplying Central Sumatra, Batam, and Singapore customers.
“The acquisition of ConocoPhillips Indonesian Assets fits with the Company’s strategy of owning and developing high quality and cash flow generating assets. It strengthens MedcoEnergi’s position as Indonesia’s leading independent energy and natural resources company and reaffirms the Company’s commitment to Indonesia’s national development. The acquisition will also provide synergies with its Sumatra operations and further support its Climate Change Strategy, including carbon capture opportunities,” Medco stated.
This is the second time Medco has bought some assets from ConocoPhillips. Namely, in 2016, Medco bought a stake in the South Natuna Sea Block B offshore Indonesia.
To remind, when ConocoPhillips announced the sale for the first time it also said that it intended to exercise its preemption right to purchase up to an additional 10 percent interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Origin Energy for up to $1.64 billion. The transaction was closed last month, and ConocoPhillips now owns a 47.5 percent interest in the project.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- Aibel Delivers Johan Sverdrup P2 Platform To Equinor
- API: 90pct Of Voters Want Domestic Energy Sources Over Imports
- Talos, Howard Energy To Pursue CCS Project In Port Of Corpus Christi
- Serica Shuts Down Rhum Field Over Subsea Module Fault
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Massive Gas Imports Route May Stop at Any Point
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- All Bets Are Off Says Energy Expert
- Top Headlines: TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find and More
- Venezuela Oil Sector Mounts Unlikely Recovery
- More Energy Majors Comment on Russia Stance
- Eni Flows Oil From FPSO Offshore Mexico
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- VIDEO: 9 Rescued from Texas Rig Fire
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here