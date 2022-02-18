ConocoPhillips Completes $1.6B APLNG Stake Purchase

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has announced through its Australian subsidiary that it has completed the purchase of an additional 10 percent stake in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) from Origin Energy for $1.645 billion.

After customary closing adjustments, cash paid for the additional interest is approximately $1.4 billion (AU$2 billion), according to ConocoPhillips, which noted that the deal resulted from the exercise of its preemption right and is funded from cash on its balance sheet.

Following completion of the deal, the ConocoPhillips subsidiary now owns a 47.5 percent interest in APLNG, with Origin Energy and Sinopec owning 27.5 percent and 25 percent interests, respectively. Based on its increased stake and a full-year average Brent price of $78 per barrel, ConocoPhillips revealed that it expects approximately $1.8 billion of distributions from APLNG in 2022, with roughly $500 million expected in the first quarter.

The divestment of a 10 percent interest does not change Origin Energy’s role as upstream operator of APLNG, responsible for the upstream exploration, development and production activities, Origin Energy noted in a statement posted on its website.

“We are pleased to acquire this additional stake in APLNG, which throughout its six years of operations has served as a reliable and efficient supplier of natural gas to the growing Asia Pacific market, and to Australia’s East Coast gas market,” Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips’ chairman and chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“With the global energy transition underway, we expect LNG to play an increasingly important role, as it is lower in greenhouse gas emissions intensity than other alternatives. At the same time, this strategic acquisition of an additional shareholding interest in APLNG further diversifies our product mix while lowering our aggregate decline rate,” Lance added in the statement.

Commenting on the completion of the deal, Origin CEO Frank Calabria said, “we are pleased to complete the sale of a 10 percent interest in Australia Pacific LNG, enabling Origin to both crystallize some of the value in this world-class asset and strengthen our balance sheet at a time we are seeking to lead Australia’s energy transition towards net zero emissions”.

“We will continue to work with our partners to support Australia Pacific LNG’s strong performance, as it helps to meet the needs of both LNG and domestic customers on Australia’s east coast,” Calabria added in the statement.

APLNG is Australia’s largest producer of coal seam gas (CSG), according to the APLNG website, which highlights that the development supplies Queensland’s domestic gas market and processes CSG into liquefied natural gas to meet growing export demand.

ConocoPhillips’ highlighted that its full-year 2021 production from APLNG was 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and that full-year 2021 financial distributions were approximately $750 million.

