ConocoPhillips and Equinor Drill Dusters

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and Equinor Energy AS have both drilled dry wells in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has revealed.

For ConocoPhillips, the objective of wildcat well 25/7-10 was to prove petroleum in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Intra-Draupne Formation), the NPD highlighted. The well was said to have encountered thin sandstone layers totaling about 45 feet in the Draupne Formation with poor reservoir quality. Oil was collected from an isolated sandstone layer with limited extension, which is why no recoverable volumes can be estimated from this interval, the NPD noted.

In the Heather Formation (Middle Jurassic), the well encountered 95 feet of sandstone with poor reservoir quality, according to the NPD, which said the licensees will assess the result from the well with regards further prospectivity in the production license.

Equinor’s wildcat well 30/3-11 S had the objective of proving petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Brent Group). The well was said to have encountered about 393 feet of sandstone with poor reservoir quality in the Tarbert, Ness and Etive formations. In addition, about 245 feet of sandstone were said to have been encountered with poor reservoir quality in the Oseberg Formation.

Well 25/7-10 was drilled to a vertical depth of 14,665 feet below sea level and water depth at the site is 450 feet. Well 30/3-11 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 15,068 feet below sea level and water depth at the site is 606 feet. Both wells have been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Last month, the NPD revealed that Aker BP ASA drilled a dry well northeast of the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea via the wildcat well 6507/3-16. Well 6507/3-16 was drilled to a vertical depth of 7,234 feet below sea level and water depth at the site is 1,227 feet.

