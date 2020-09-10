ConocoPhillips Adds Goldman Sachs Alum to Board

ConocoPhillips reported Tuesday that Eric Mullins has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported Tuesday that Eric Mullins has been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

As co-CEO and founder of the 15-year-old private equity fund Lime Rock Resources, Mullins specializes in acquiring and developing low-risk oil and gas properties, ConocoPhillips noted in a written statement. Previously, he held associate and executive-level roles at the investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) from 1990 to 2004, the integrated company added.

“We are very pleased Mr. Mullins will be joining the board of ConocoPhillips,” remarked Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips’ chairman and CEO. “His perspective and expertise in finance and energy markets will align strongly with our company’s value proposition and our commitment to shareholders.”

Mullins, who will serve on the ConocoPhillips board’s Public Policy Committee, also sits on the board of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) and the board of trustees of Baylor College of Medicine, ConocoPhillips stated.

According to his biography on Lime Rock’s website, Mullins holds degrees from Stanford University and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.