Conoco COO Retires

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has announced the retirement of Matt Fox as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective May 1, 2021.

Fox, who has been with the company for 35 years, began his career with Conoco as a reservoir engineer. He held numerous positions of increasing responsibility until becoming a member of the executive leadership team at the time of ConocoPhillips’ spinoff of its downstream operations in 2012. Since then, Fox has led operations, exploration, technical functions, business development, and strategic activities across the company.

“I want to thank Matt for his many contributions over the course of his career with ConocoPhillips, but especially as a member of our executive leadership team,” Ryan Lance, the chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, said in a company statement.

“Matt has played a valuable role in helping to guide our successful transformation as an independent E&P company through his technical and mentoring work in decision analysis and capital allocation processes, as well as his support of numerous portfolio high-grading accomplishments, including the recent acquisition of Concho Resources. I wish Matt the very best in retirement,” he added.

Back in May last year, ConocoPhillips announced the retirement of Don E. Wallette, Jr. as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. Wallette’s retirement, which came after a 39 year career with the company, was effective on August 31, 2020.

ConocoPhillips’ current leadership team is headed by Lance, with Fox serving as COO, W.L. (Bill) Bullock, Jr serving as executive vice president and chief financial officer, Tim Leach serving as the company’s executive vice president of Lower 48 operations, Ellen DeSanctis serving as the senior vice president of corporate relations, Andrew Lundquist serving as the senior vice president of government affairs, Dominic E. Macklon serving as the senior vice president of strategy and technology, Nick Olds serving as the senior vice president of global operations, and Kelly Rose serving as the senior vice president of legal and general counsel.

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s largest independent E&P companies based on production and proved reserves, according to the company’s website, which shows that the business employs 9,700 people across 15 countries.

