Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on market volatility, inventory reports, high frequency trading and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Oil prices are mostly lower this week but volatility remains high as conflicting signals abound. On a daily basis now, the market has to weigh the progress, or lack thereof, in talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as between Iran and the counterparties to their nuclear accord. Meanwhile, additional sources of crude supply are not appearing despite high prices and pleas from the Biden administration, as well as the UAE’s stance that OPEC should increase its output. Reports out of China about rising Covid cases that have resulted in lockdowns again pushed prices below $100 per barrel at one point this past week. April NYMEX WTI has been as high as $109.50 per barrel and as low as $93.50 per barrel as traders digest the diverse news reports. After starting the week at just over $133 per barrel, Brent crude has seen a low of just under $97 per barrel. The IEA’s concerns over a global supply shortage, coupled with late week pessimism over a settlement of the Ukraine war, has both grades trading higher but still lower week-on-week. A bearish weekly inventory report … couldn’t keep oil prices down.

China and India, the world’s largest and third largest importers, are buying Russian crude according to tanker watchers who have seen VLCCs hired, signaling to the market that Russian oil is not being curtailed to much of an extent. India is reportedly buying the Urals at a discount. France and Germany are also said to be continuing imports of Russian crude as well. In a surprise move, the board of directors at Russia’s Lukoil publicly called for an end to the armed conflict in Ukraine.

This week’s EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial crude inventory rose 4.35 million barrels last week to 416 million barrels total and is now down to 12 percent below the average for this time of year. The API reported that inventories rose 3.75 million barrels while WSJ analysts called for a drop of 1.8 million barrels. Refinery utilization was higher at 90.4 percent, up from the prior week’s 89.3 percent. Total motor gasoline inventories fell by 1.6 million barrels but now stand at the five-average for this time of year. Distillate inventories increased 0.3 million barrels, 16 percent below the five-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub rose 1.79 million barrels to 24 million barrels, or 32 percent of available capacity. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve had a draw of 1.2 million barrels, leading to a remaining total of 575.5 million barrels. The U.S. DOE has arranged to sell an additional 30 million barrels from the SPR to seven U.S. refiners. U.S. oil production continues to hold at 11.6 million barrels per day vs. 10.9 million barrels per day at this time last year. U.S. inventories of crude and fuel, including the SPR, continue to sit at eight-year low levels. The North American rig count rose by 13 last week to 663, the most since April 2020.

All three major U.S. stock indexes are higher after slipping on the news that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates to help stem inflation. The U.S. dollar is lower this week, which lends support to crude prices. However, Saudi Arabia is reportedly in talks with China to consider pricing its oil sales in yuan, a move that would weaken the greenback’s position as the global currency for trading. The average price at the pump in the U.S. has now hit $4.29 per gallon with no signs of retreating. A record number of LNG tankers await loading off the U.S. Gulf Coast while the Department of Energy granted Cheniere’s Sabine River Pass LNG export facility a permit to increase its deliveries to Europe.

Hillary Stevenson, Director, Sales Enablement at oil and gas data firm Validere: Cushing, OK, stocks rose 1.8 million barrels to 24 million barrels for week ending March 11. This was expected as the WTI delivery point was essentially at tank bottoms and had nowhere to go but up. It’s likely that Cushing inventories will operate in a 22-30 million barrel inventory range as long as steep backwardation in the forward curve remains.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Seng: There have been few followers of the U.S. ban on the importation of all forms of Russian energy sources although the UK has planned a gradual phase-out by year’s end. High/Low oil price ranges this week continue to illustrate the fickle nature of the oil markets which appear to react to the slightest rumor. One does need to keep in mind, however, the impact of ‘high frequency trading’ (HFT) where the algorithms embedded in super-computers merely respond to pricing signals and don’t absorb fundamental factors. You don’t execute several hundred thousands of contracts a day for a single futures month with human beings banging on keyboards.

Stevenson: WTI trading below $100 per barrel on various geopolitical news - Iran Nuclear Deal, cease-fire in the Ukraine. While I’m hopeful peace will come sooner rather than later, I think the sell-off was a bit premature.

