Conditions Ripe for Oil Price Boom
As a result of the Covid-19 crisis, conditions are ripe for an oil price boom during the next two years.
That’s according to a new report published by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Monday, which outlined that the company sees high potential for vaccination programs to “unleash huge pent-up demand for oil in key areas of the global economy”. The company said this surging demand will coincide with a supply shortfall created by producers that cut capital expenditure (CAPEX) sharply when oil prices fell last year.
Given the rapid development of the upcoming boom, the next supercycle will likely occur on a time scale that will be shorter than the ones associated with prior price booms, BCG noted in the report. The company highlighted that this quick rise will put pressure on suppliers and end users.
“We therefore see a high probability that a price boom will occur but also that it could be over quite quickly - within 18 months, or even less,” BCG stated in the report.
“Perhaps more important, this oil boom could be the world’s last. The oil market system continues to become more flexible, with both supply and demand more elastic than in the past, making booms less likely to happen. And even if they do occur, peak prices are likely to be lower,” BCG added in the report.
BCG warned that several factors could affect the timing of a boom and either curb or exacerbate future price rises. Further lockdown restrictions or the appearance of new Covid-19 variants could immediately halt upward demand movement and delay or even end any emerging oil price boom, the company highlighted.
BCG’s latest report was authored by several company directors. Founded in 1963, the company employs 22,000 people and is present in more than 50 countries around the world, its website shows.
As of June 14, 6.45pm CEST, there have been 175.6 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 3.8 million deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). More than 2.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered around the world, as of June 14, WHO’s latest data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- UK Energy Event Postponed to 2022
- API Makes New Federal Relations Hires
- McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals
- OGA Opens Investigation
- Petrofac Makes New Senior UK Appointment
- Natural Gas Set to Fill Power Gap in Western USA
- Equinor Strikes Oil Offshore Norway
- Colombia Oil Producer Harnesses Geothermal Energy
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Rosneft Sells Vostok Oil Stake
- McDermott Sub Gets Conditional LOA for $2B Contract
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- Equinor Sells Danish Refining Business
- Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Canada Oil Sands Producers in Net Zero Alliance
- API Makes New Federal Relations Hires
- UK Energy Event Postponed to 2022
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana